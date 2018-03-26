Motorola was noticeably absent from Mobile World Congress this year, but now the company's confirmed we won't have to wait too much longer before we get to see what in the world it's working on.

We're excited for what 2018 (and beyond!) is going to bring us and look forward to sharing our first products of the year with you next month!

Motorola doesn't offer any insight into what these "first products" will be, but it's expected that the company will use next month to announce the next entries in its Moto G series. The Moto G5 lineup from 2017 was released in March of that year, so the time is right for us to learn more about its successors.

In case you haven't heard, we're anticipating Motorola to announce three new Moto G6 phones this year, including the Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus. All three of the phones will adopt the Moto X4's glass back and metal frame aesthetic, with varying specs across the board.

Along with the tease of the new phones, Motorola also announced that it has a new President. Aymar de Lencquesaing is stepping down and being replaced by Sergio Buniac who's been with Motorola for more than 20 years.

These are all the Moto phones Motorola is releasing in 2018