Motorola has a lot of phones up its sleeves for 2018.
Ever since its acquisition by Lenovo, Motorola has been releasing more than a few smartphones each year. Just in 2017 alone, we saw the Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto E4, Moto X4, etc., etc.
Evan Blass recently took to Twitter to talk about some of Motorola's release plans for 2018, and we could be looking at even more handsets than what we saw this year.
According to Blass, Motorola will be releasing Play variants of the Moto E and G once again. This year we only saw the Moto G5/G5 Plus and E4/E4 Plus, but if this turns out to be true, next year we'll get the Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus, as well as the Moto E5, E5 Play, and E5 Plus. This is a release pattern that Motorola dabbled with in 2016, and for better or worse, it'll be rearing its head once more in 2018.
In addition to the above phones, Blass also shared a logo for the Moto X5. There aren't any specs or images of the phone to go along with it, but if the X5 is anything like this year's X4, we'll be looking at another handset that offers a flagship-like experience at a fraction of the cost.
Reader comments
Motorola tweaking its G and E series of phones for 2018, Moto X5 hinted at
I wish Cricket Wireless would get the E5 plus Or E5 Play. They haven't had a Moto in quite some time. I'd love to have one. Maybe I'll switch to Boost.
Why not just buy the unlocked one?
literally using my unlocked moto g4 on cricket to type this....why buy a carrier locked one? with unlocked i get unlimited hotspot on my unlimited data plan without paying for the hotspot plan. screw cricket's walled, in gimped firmware
I buy flagship phones, so I don't have any interest. If the Play editions have larger batteries then that could differentiate them from the pack.
Moto cares more about having a large portfolio then throwing the kitchen sink into a few.