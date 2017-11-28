Motorola has a lot of phones up its sleeves for 2018.

Ever since its acquisition by Lenovo, Motorola has been releasing more than a few smartphones each year. Just in 2017 alone, we saw the Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto E4, Moto X4, etc., etc.

Evan Blass recently took to Twitter to talk about some of Motorola's release plans for 2018, and we could be looking at even more handsets than what we saw this year.

According to Blass, Motorola will be releasing Play variants of the Moto E and G once again. This year we only saw the Moto G5/G5 Plus and E4/E4 Plus, but if this turns out to be true, next year we'll get the Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus, as well as the Moto E5, E5 Play, and E5 Plus. This is a release pattern that Motorola dabbled with in 2016, and for better or worse, it'll be rearing its head once more in 2018.

In addition to the above phones, Blass also shared a logo for the Moto X5. There aren't any specs or images of the phone to go along with it, but if the X5 is anything like this year's X4, we'll be looking at another handset that offers a flagship-like experience at a fraction of the cost.

