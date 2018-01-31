The new Style Shells are the most expensive at $29.99 a pop.

Although they may not be the best phones on the market, you've got to give Motorola credit where credit is due for trying something new with its Moto Z devices. The ability to change up both the look and function of your phone on the fly with Moto Mods is still a lot of fun, and Motorola has five new Style Shell Moto Mods to spruce up the look of your Moto Z.

The new Style Shells are the most expensive we've ever seen at $29.99 each (previous ones have cost $19.99), but that's because these are also the first Style Shell Moto Mods to be made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Motorola says the new backs are "damage resistant", but since these are still made out of glass at the end of the day, I'd recommend avoiding as many falls and drops as possible.

You've got five new designs to choose from, and while most of them aren't something I'd use, they're some of the most visually-interesting Motorola has kicked out so far.

This comes shortly after Motorola released a new folio case Moto Mod, and while these most recent Moto Mods haven't been as crazy as ones we saw at CES 2018, I actually prefer these simpler offerings. Having a projector or Polaroid printer on the back of your phone is cool, but things like this are what I like most about the whole Moto Mod system.

If you're interested in giving these new Style Shells a shot, you can pick them up for yourself with a click/tap of the button below.

See at Motorola