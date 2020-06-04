A senior Lenovo executive had revealed last month that the company is planning to launch the second-generation RAZR in September this year. The foldable phone is rumored to come with a few major upgrades over the current RAZR, including a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 765 chipset. According to a new rumor, the RAZR 2 will also come with larger displays than the original.

Ross Young, Founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has claimed in a new tweet that the Motorola RAZR 2 will have a 6.7-inch main display, identical to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. He suggests the phone's cover display will also increase in size compared to the RAZR. However, the latest rumor contradicts the XDA Developers report from late May, which had suggested the phone's "Flex View" and "Quick View" displays would be identical in size to the first-gen RAZR.

The Motorola Razr 2 screen size will increase to the same size as the Galaxy Z Flip, 6.7”. The front display will also increase in size. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 3, 2020

The report had also claimed the RAZR 2 will come with a 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera. Thanks to the Snapdragon 765 chipset, the RAZR 2 is expected to have 5G connectivity as well, although it may not support mmWave 5G. Some of the other rumored specs of Motorola's second foldable smartphone include 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and a 2,845mAh battery.

