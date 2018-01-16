2018 is shaping up to be a big year for Motorola.
Ever since its acquisition by Lenovo, Motorola's turned into a company that's not shy about releasing a lot of different phones each year. This allows for a lot of choices, but it can also make trying to pick the perfect phone a bit headache-inducing. No matter your opinion on Motorola's release cycle, however, there's no denying that 2018 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for the company.
Our friends at Droid Life recently got their hands on full device renders of Motorola's 2018 lineup, and while we can't yet verify if any of this is legit just yet, some of what we're seeing lines up nicely with another leak that came out before these.
In any case, here's what we might see from Motorola in 2018.
Moto Z3/Z3 Play
Kicking off this list, let's talk about Motorola's highest-end and most premium phones for 2018 – the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play.
Just like last year, we're expecting Motorola to release two entries in its Z-series in 2018. The regular Moto Z3 will be the most powerful of the two, whereas the Z3 Play will come with slightly lower specs and a more affordable price tag. Specifications for these two phones are mostly up in the air, but what does seem like a sure bet is slimmer bezels.
Both the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play will supposedly come with 6-inch FHD+ displays, and like we saw through a lot of 2017, bezels surrounding these panels are going to be cut down considerably. The Z3 (pictured below) has the slimmest bezels of the two, but the Z3 Play still looks a lot more modern when compared to the Z2 Play.
Something that's got our attention with these two renders is the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor. It's possible that Motorola will be opting for one that lies underneath the display like we saw with Vivo at CES 2018, a facial recognition system, or a combination of the two. It's too early to say for certain, but we'll likely see at least one of these things make an appearance.
Along with showing off the phone itself, the image of the Z3 also reveals a new Moto Mod. It may not look like anything at first glance, but the "5G" branding near the bottom suggests that this Mod will allow the Z3 to get 5G data speeds. Furthermore, the monthly data allotment page is taken right from the Project Fi app and could be a hint that more Moto phones will find their way to Google's MVNO.
Moto X5
If you're not about the Moto Mod life but still want a quality phone from Motorola, the X series has proven to be the way to go. Our first look at the Moto X5 shows a very similar design compared to the X4, but there are a couple key differences.
Just like the Z3/Z3 Play, we're looking at a tall display with slim bezels on all sides. However, unlike those two phones, the X5 appears to have a notch near the top just like another phone with an X in its name. This is one trend I was really hoping wouldn't catch on, but if it has to make its way into one Moto phone, so be it.
The screen on the X5 is said to measure in at 5.9-inches with a FHD+ resolution, there are dual cameras on the front and back, and there's also mention of "Moto's Smart AI."
Also, like the Z3/Z3 Play, there's no visible fingerprint sensor. Our guess about the under-display module or facial recognition remains the same, but once again, it's too early to say for certain.
Moto G6/G6 Play/G6 Plus
Motorola's G-series has been its most popular (and profitable) since the very first Moto G that came out in 2013, and this year's entries are shaping up to be the best we've seen yet. There will be three G-series phones in 2018, including the Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus.
The G6 Play will be the weakest of the three, but that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be a bad phone. All G6 handsets are adopting the Moto X4's glass design, and it adds a nice premium touch to the budget lineup. A 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a 16:9 aspect ratio will be present on the G6 Play, and it'll carry a massive 4,000 mah battery.
The G6 and G6 Plus will adopt the new 18:9 aspect ratio, with the G6 offering a 5.7-inch FHD+ display and the G6 Plus going for a 5.93-inch one with the same resolution. The G6 will come with a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3,000 mAh battery, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32/64GB storage, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 16MP front-camera. The G6 Plus ups the processor to the Snapdragon 630, will offer up to 6GB RAM, and feature 1.4um pixels on the rear camera. All its other specs are shared with the G6.
Pricing isn't mentioned for the G6 Play, but it's said that the G6 will cost $240 and the G6 Plus will go up to $330.
Moto E5
Last but not least, we've got the Moto E5. The Moto E4 proved to be a truly excellent phone for $129 (or cheaper) in 2017, and based on what we've seen from the E5 so far, it looks like we'll have a similar situation this year.
The overall design appears to be mostly unchanged, but what is worth noting is that the fingerprint sensor has been moved from the front to the back. This results in the Moto dimple doubling as the E5's fingerprint sensor, and this is something that's found on the G6 Play as well.
I'm expecting the phone to stick with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but even so, it looks like we'll be getting rounded corners to help give it a little modern flair. Exact price and specs are still unknown, but if you're going to be in the market for an affordable phone this year, this will probably be one that you'll want to have on your shortlist.
That better not be a micro usb port that I see. That's absolutely at the top of my no-buy list in 2018.
My no-buy is a curved display which is shown on the Z3 render.
Why? I've been waiting for a good replacement for my s7 edge. A curved screen plus moto mods makes the z3 tempting.
I fully expect the 2018 E line (and C, if they do a second gen) to use micro USB.
It just makes sense for those price categories.
Agreed. At the lowest price points the buyer's top priority is amount spent, not USB type.
I'm kind of done with journalists taking serious creative liberties with the word "bezel-less."
They make alot of different phones for everyone....... Wow
Samsung used to do this.
Now they've somewhat simplified. They still have a lot of different phones.
Moto's done the same thing but everyone is still confused.
I bet on the X / Z series series the fingerprint reader is either inside the display or in the power button like an Xperia
Or they are going to just use facial scanning. Though I would prefer fingerprint.
I hope it's not facial recognition.
Anyone notice the nub just above the chin?
My guess is either:
Feedback on the swipe up gesture was negative so they added a visual.
Or
An a animation for in-screen fingerprint sensor pops up from there.
Maybe they've gone to gestures?
They tried it with the G5 and Z2 line
Oh that's right. The X4 has it too, right?
No on screen buttons.
I see a huge issue with that notch on the X5. The notifications coming down when they arrive can be an issue, but what about the array of icons in the menu bar? Looks like that's going to a no go with the notch. The iOS for better or worse does not have the icons displaying when a notification comes, instead relies on the badges on the icons. Are the badges going to be what Motorola does to mitigate this? Either way, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.
How does Essential handle it?
G6 Plus would make a great replacement for my work phone (a Droid Maxx ugg....personal phone is a panda 128 GB Pixel 2XL).
Talk about flooding the market. Lenovorola is making me punch drunk! Wow, a phone for one & all. Who invented this notch anyway. He should be hanged in his town square! Yikes!
Blame Andy Rubin.
lol
No wireless charging? Also I see every phone has branding on the front which I'm not a fan of. Looks so much cleaner without it
I don't expect the Zs to have wireless charging built in.
There's a Moto Mod for that.
And none of them will get updated. Liking the more modern designs, but my g5plus is still sitting on 7.0 with a very old security patch.
It'll always be a problem work these Android phones. My z2 force did get updates to 8.0 recently but the roll out was so slow. Updates rolled out much faster on my iPhone 7 and Nexus 5.
You want Google and Apple update speed?
I really wish they'd get better about that cuz they do SO MANY things right.
They just may. I would think (hope) these will be Treble phones.
Lenovorola's stance on Android updates is:
E series phones get no OS updates, quarterly security patches only.
G series get one OS version update.
Z and X get 2 OS version updates. My ZPlay should get Android 8 before too long.
Security patches come out quarterly and are about 60days older than the Google release date. E.g. the August security patch was dropped in October. This means the November patch should be coming soon.
So the connector seems different on the Z3, guess existing mods won't work then? Surprised they are still committed to the mods. I have both a Z Play and Z2 Play and don't even use mods-both are excellent phones on their own.
Layout is the same. Design for the pins is new.
I'm planning to use some mods like the projector and battery mods, and I will get that keyboard mood when it's released
Don't you mean 2015 ?
This looks terrible. I'm just hoping the Z3 Play at least retains the headphone jack. If not, I might get a BlackBerry KeyTwo for the keyboard. I'm very disappointed with Motorola going 18:9. It is unnecessary. If not, I'll get a bluetooth receiver and a Z2 Force. I'm not liking this for the mods. I hope it is fake.
"Yesterday's technology today at tomorrows prices". That pretty much sums it up.
Z3 looks like a S8 with a battery case lmao
That's a 5g Moto mod on the back. Notice the dimple around the camera. My guess is a 5g hotspot, probably with a built in battery.
Now about the camera...
Moto E for the win????
It's too late Moto G6 Plus and X5. The Honor 7X and V10 caught my attention already. Not to mention those bezels need to die already!
The 7X will probably not be supported any better than Moto. Probably worse. And you have to put up with EMUI.
Looks like the fingerprint sensor is in the power button on the Z3.
Looks like i got off the Moto train at just the right stop
Many seem critical of some of the things Moto does, but let's just step back and appreciate how CLEAN their software is, and how they're still showing commitment to no bloat or skins all over the place. That's gold to me.
I can deal with bezels, just so long as they're not atrocious which is subjective to the owner of the device. It also means when it impacts something during a drop, it's not impacting directly on to the display whether or not it ultimately matters to the force of impact. But I really don't mind the bezels if it gets me clean software. No bloat, no skin, no manufacturer forced apps (had an LG Stylo once, was loaded down with what LG thought I should have in the way of apps - no thank you...).
The G series is getting expensive. I mean one of the reasons that the G series is often at the top of the mid-range pack if not the king of the mid-range pack is you get so much in your device for little cost. I had a G1, it wasn't a 'hundred-fifty dollars and yet I bought just recently a G5 Plus for about two-thirty... Now the G6 and G6 Plus are rumored to be $240.00 and $330.00?