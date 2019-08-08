Back in June, alleged press renders of an upcoming Motorola Android One smartphone with a quad camera setup had surfaced. Some new renders of the phone have now been released by German publication WinFuture.de. In addition to the renders, the publication claims the smartphone will be called the Motorola One Zoom and not One Pro.

The latest set of Motorola One Zoom renders reveal the primary sensor on the back of the phone will be a 48-megapixel module with large 1.6µm pixel size, thanks to a Quad-Bayer pixel structure. Motorola's upcoming Android One phone will include dual OIS as well.

In addition to the 48MP main camera, the phone will include a zoom camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. WinFuture.de speculates that the smartphone's zoom lens may be capable of providing up to 5x magnification.