What you need to know
- New renders of the Motorola One Zoom featuring a quad camera setup have leaked online.
- The smartphone was previously rumored to launch as the Motorola One Pro.
- It is expected to be launched at IFA 2019 next month, alongside the Motorola One Action and One Macro.
Back in June, alleged press renders of an upcoming Motorola Android One smartphone with a quad camera setup had surfaced. Some new renders of the phone have now been released by German publication WinFuture.de. In addition to the renders, the publication claims the smartphone will be called the Motorola One Zoom and not One Pro.
The latest set of Motorola One Zoom renders reveal the primary sensor on the back of the phone will be a 48-megapixel module with large 1.6µm pixel size, thanks to a Quad-Bayer pixel structure. Motorola's upcoming Android One phone will include dual OIS as well.
In addition to the 48MP main camera, the phone will include a zoom camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. WinFuture.de speculates that the smartphone's zoom lens may be capable of providing up to 5x magnification.
Motorola One Zoom is expected to have a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, unlike the Motorola One Vision and the upcoming One Action, the One Zoom's display will not offer an extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. Instead, the display will have a more common 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The Motorola One Zoom will reportedly debut at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin next month. Along with the One Zoom, the Lenovo-owned company may also introduce the One Action and One Macro smartphones at the event. Thanks to its more impressive hardware, the One Zoom will be priced higher than the other Android One smartphones launched by Motorola so far. In Europe, the phone will apparently be priced at €429 ($480).