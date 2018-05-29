So far in 2018, Motorola's been focusing on the budget segment with its Moto E5 and G6 series . We're expecting new entries in the Moto Z lineup this summer for mid-range and flagship options, and while we patiently wait, a brand-new phone has reared its head as the Motorola One Power.

This is the first time we're hearing of such a device, and the folks at AndroidHeadlines recently obtained a render of the phone that gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The front of the Motorola One Power is home to a large, bezel-light screen with a pretty big notch at the top. Around back you'll find dual cameras with a layout similar to the iPhone X, a Motorola "M" dimple that likely doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and Google's Android One branding.

Android One phones typically offer faster access to software updates and security patches, and the only other Motorola phone to be a part of the program so far is last year's Moto X4.

The Motorola One Power looks like a big departure from past Moto phones.

We don't know what the spec sheet or price looks like for the Motorola One Power, but there are a couple interesting tidbits to take note of — one of which is the phone's design. The Moto X4, G6 and E4 series all have the same general look with a circular rear camera layout and a glass or plastic back. It's nothing particularly special, but it gives the handsets an easily identifiable style. With the Motorola One Power, Motorola appears to be adopting a design language we've seen time and time again from countless other OEMs.

The other thing worth mentioning is the phone's name. The Moto branding we've had for so many years is nowhere in sight and has instead been replaced by the full Motorola name. It's unclear what this means for phones beyond the Motorola One Power, but it's interesting nonetheless.

The Motorola One Power is believed to launch in the United States at some point this year, and while we wait, I'd love to know your thoughts on the phone. Sound off in the comments down below.

Moto G6 Plus review: Motorola still masters the art of the mid-range phone