What you need to know
- Motorola will apparently release two new One series phones before the end of the second quarter.
- The phones are expected to be called the Motorola One Fusion and Motorola One Fusion+.
- Sadly, the tech specs of the two phones remain a complete mystery at this point.
Motorola is slated to take the wraps off its new flagship phone at a virtual launch event later this week, expected to be called the Edge Plus. According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, however, the company is also planning to launch two new One series phones very soon.
Coming from Moto, end of Q2: Motorola One Fusion (codename: Titan) and Motorola One Fusion+ (codename: Liberty).— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 19, 2020
As per Blass, the two phones will be launched as the Motorola One Fusion and Motorola Fusion Plus. Both the phones will apparently arrive at the end of the second quarter, which means they could be announced sometime before the end of June. The Motorola Fusion is said to be codenamed Titan, while the Plus model is codenamed Liberty.
Unfortunately, however, there is no word yet on the hardware specs of the two upcoming One series phones from the Lenovo-owned company. We will simply have to wait to find out more about the two phones. The last One series phone launched by Motorola was the One Hyper, which went official in December last year.
