Motorola is targeting the offline sector with Moto Hubs.

India is Motorola's largest global market, and the company is now looking to expand its presence in the country by setting up retail stores. The Moto Hubs will offer potential customers the ability to experience Motorola's entire portfolio of devices in an environment that's "open, fun and very uniquely Motorola."

Motorola is kicking things off with six Moto Hubs located at Delhi-NCR and Mumbai:

Great India Place, Noida

Logix Mall, Noida

Shipra Mall, Indirapuram

Xperia Mall, Dombivali, Mumbai

Korum Mall, Thane, Mumbai

Viviana Mall, Thane, Mumbai

The company is looking to open 50 stores before the end of the year, and is targeting top tier cities and locations "with significant traffic." Motorola will carry its entire portfolio of devices at its retail stores, including the recently-launched Moto E4 and E4 Plus, the Moto C series, the Moto G family, and the Moto Z2 Play along with all the Moto Mods currently up for sale in India. The stores will also carry the usual accessories — headphones, cases, removable back covers, and the like.

Motorola is incentivizing the launch of Moto Hubs by offering free accessories with the purchase of any device in the Moto E, C, and G families, and a 50% discount on Moto Mods for those picking up the Moto Z2 Play.

Motorola isn't the first online brand to target the offline route — Xiaomi also set up its first Mi Home Store in India earlier this year — and with a majority of sales still taking place at brick-and-mortar stores, it isn't hard to see why handset vendors are rushing to set up stores across the country.