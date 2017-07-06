Motorola will announce a number of new products at a press event on July 25.

In what is probably the least surprising event announcement of the summer given all the recent leaks, Motorola is hosting a press event in New York on July 25 to shine a light on some of its latest products.

Dubbed #hellomotoworld — Motorola really likes its hashtagged event names, doesn't it? — the event should be the place the company announces what is believed to be its 2017 flagship, the Moto Z2 Force, along with a number of new Moto Mods that were, for some reason, pre-announced at an event in Ghana last week. Also possibly on the docket is the Moto X4 which, along with the Moto Z2 Force, may sport a dual camera setup among other niceties like IP68 water resistance and more.

At the beginning of June, Motorola announced the Moto Z2 Play and three new Moto Mods for the Z series, along with additional information about a GamePad Mods that would be available towards the end of the summer. Well, the heady days of summer are here, and it wouldn't be a surprise to get a firmer release date for that highly-anticipated Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Force.

We'll know lots more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.