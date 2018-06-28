Even though the Moto Z3 Play was just announced earlier this month, Motorola already has something else in store for us to check out.

The company just released a teaser video on YouTube highlighting a press event that'll take place on August 2 at 2:00 PM at its headquarters in Chicago. For the video's description, it reads:

Mark your calendar. On August 2, we're making a big announcement at Motorola's HQ in Chicago. Say "hello" to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more. Are you ready?

Motorola doesn't give any indication as to what the announcement will be, but the two most likely candidates are the Moto Z3 and Motorola One Power. These two phones have leaked rather substantially, and while the Motorola One Power came up out of nowhere this year, an August 2 reveal for the Z3 lines up with the Z2 Force that was announced in late July last year.

What are you hoping to see from Motorola in a little over a month?

