The Moto X4 will be debuting early next month in India.

India is Motorola's largest market, so it's no surprise that the company is getting ready to introduce the Moto X4 in the country early next month. According to a tweet posted by Motorola India, the Moto X4 will be making its debut in India on October 3.

Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October. pic.twitter.com/6ZNeOXBuXJ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 19, 2017

The Moto X4 was unveiled last month at IFA with dual rear cameras, an anodized aluminum frame along with a glass back, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The phone has a 5.2-inch Full HD panel, Snapdragon 630, 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 12MP camera backed by an 8MP shooter, 16MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Moto X4 retails for €399, which comes out to around ₹30,700. We'll know more about availability and pricing details at the launch, so stay tuned.