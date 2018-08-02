The Moto Z3 is officially official, and as expected, is a more powerful version of the Moto Z3 Play that was released earlier in the year.
However, some of the key specs aren't exactly what we were expecting.
While the Moto Z3 is a more than capable piece of tech, its spec sheet is an interesting mix of tech that's both old and new. Have a look for yourself below.
|Spec
|Moto Z3 Specs
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
|GPU
|Adreno 540 GPU
|Screen
|6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED
|Materials
|Gorilla Glass 3
6000 series aluminum
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandability
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.25um pixels
f/2.0 lens
dual-LED flash
|Rear camera 2
|12MP black & white
Phase detection autofocus
portrait mode
|Video capture
|720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
|Front camera
|8MP
1.12-micron pixels
f/2.0 wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|USB-C
(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included)
|Speaker
|Single front-facing
|Moto Mods support
|Yes
|Water resistance
|Water-repellent coating
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
|Colors
|Deep Indigo
|Dimensions
|76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm
|Weight
|156g