The Moto Z3 is officially official, and as expected, is a more powerful version of the Moto Z3 Play that was released earlier in the year.

However, some of the key specs aren't exactly what we were expecting.

While the Moto Z3 is a more than capable piece of tech, its spec sheet is an interesting mix of tech that's both old and new. Have a look for yourself below.

Spec Moto Z3 Specs
Operating system Android 8.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
GPU Adreno 540 GPU
Screen 6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED
Materials Gorilla Glass 3
6000 series aluminum
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Expandability microSD up to 2TB
Rear camera 12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.25um pixels
f/2.0 lens
dual-LED flash
Rear camera 2 12MP black & white
Phase detection autofocus
portrait mode
Video capture 720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
Front camera 8MP
1.12-micron pixels
f/2.0 wide-angle lens
Connectivity USB-C
(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included)
Speaker Single front-facing
Moto Mods support Yes
Water resistance Water-repellent coating
Security Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock
NFC Yes
Battery 3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
Colors Deep Indigo
Dimensions 76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm
Weight 156g

