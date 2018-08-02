Motorola's newest phone looks a lot like its other newest phone — and that's no accident. The Moto Z3 (no Force) is a Verizon-exclusive version of the Moto Z3 Play, and while it shares much the same spec sheet, there are a couple of upgrades — and one particular exclusive feature — that will keep it differentiated. Of course, it supports Moto Mods (more on that in a bit), but at its core, it's a 2017-era smartphone from a specs perspective in a 2018 body.

Spec Moto Z3 Specs Operating system Android 8.1

Moto Display, Voice, Actions Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor GPU Adreno 540 GPU Screen 6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED Materials Gorilla Glass 3

6000 series aluminum RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Expandability microSD up to 2TB Rear camera 12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel

phase-detect, laser autofocus

1.4-micron pixels

f/1.7 lens

dual-LED flash Rear camera 2 12MP black & white

portrait mode Video capture 720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps) Front camera 8MP

1.12-micron pixels

f/2.0 wide-angle lens Connectivity USB-C

(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included) Speaker Single front-facing Moto Mods support Yes Water resistance Water-repellent coating Security Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock NFC Yes Battery 3000mAh

TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min) Colors Deep Indigo Dimensions 76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm Weight 156g

That means a Snapdragon 835 instead of an 845, and 4GB of RAM instead of the increasingly common 6GB or 8GB. The 6.01-inch screen is the same AMOLED panel as on the Play, too, for better or worse, with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, as is the 3,000mAh battery.

On the camera side, there's a dual 12MP camera setup, with 4K video support. Both sensors are upgrades over the Play — the secondary sensor, in particular, is black and white, promising better low-light photos. Up front, there's an 8MP selfie camera. The phone's design is a known quantity: covered with Gorilla Glass 3 on both sides, there's a right-side fingerprint sensor, a left-side power button, and very fast face unlock support. Moto Mods support is particularly important here, too, because this is the only phone in the Moto Z lineup to support 5G.