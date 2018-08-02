Motorola's newest phone looks a lot like its other newest phone — and that's no accident.
The Moto Z3 (no Force) is a Verizon-exclusive version of the Moto Z3 Play, and while it shares much the same spec sheet, there are a couple of upgrades — and one particular exclusive feature — that will keep it differentiated. Of course, it supports Moto Mods (more on that in a bit), but at its core, it's a 2017-era smartphone from a specs perspective in a 2018 body.
|Spec
|Moto Z3 Specs
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
|GPU
|Adreno 540 GPU
|Screen
|6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED
|Materials
|Gorilla Glass 3
6000 series aluminum
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandability
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.4-micron pixels
f/1.7 lens
dual-LED flash
|Rear camera 2
|12MP black & white
portrait mode
|Video capture
|720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
|Front camera
|8MP
1.12-micron pixels
f/2.0 wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|USB-C
(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included)
|Speaker
|Single front-facing
|Moto Mods support
|Yes
|Water resistance
|Water-repellent coating
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
|Colors
|Deep Indigo
|Dimensions
|76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm
|Weight
|156g
That means a Snapdragon 835 instead of an 845, and 4GB of RAM instead of the increasingly common 6GB or 8GB. The 6.01-inch screen is the same AMOLED panel as on the Play, too, for better or worse, with a 2160x1080 pixel resolution, as is the 3,000mAh battery.
On the camera side, there's a dual 12MP camera setup, with 4K video support. Both sensors are upgrades over the Play — the secondary sensor, in particular, is black and white, promising better low-light photos. Up front, there's an 8MP selfie camera.
The phone's design is a known quantity: covered with Gorilla Glass 3 on both sides, there's a right-side fingerprint sensor, a left-side power button, and very fast face unlock support. Moto Mods support is particularly important here, too, because this is the only phone in the Moto Z lineup to support 5G.
As part of the launch, Motorola and Verizon are co-launching a 5G-compatible Moto Mod that will launch in early 2019, allowing the carrier's four supported cities (Houston, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and another unannounced one) to connect where the gigabit-plus speeds are available. It uses the previously-announced Snapdragon X50 platform, which includes four millimeter-wave antennas, with support up to 1.5Gbps.
The Moto Z3 will be available at Verizon on August 16 for $480 outright, or $20 per month for 24 months.
This article is developing. Check back for updates.