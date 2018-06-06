The Moto Z3 Play is Motorola's latest vehicle for Moto Mods, which continue to be supported into its third year, a welcome change of pace from the planned obsolescence of the tech industry. But most Moto Mods have particular height and width requirements, which limited what Motorola could do with the Moto Z3 Play's form factor.

There's a faster Snapdragon 636 platform inside, along with 4GB of RAM standard, and a taller 2:1 1080p AMOLED display eliminates some of the bezels — and the fingerprint sensor — from the phone's front. The 3,000mAh battery is the same, however, and the Z3 Play loses a headphone jack.

But it also gains a second camera sensor, allowing for portrait mode and other depth effects.

Spec Moto Z3 Play Specs
Operating system Android 8.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor
Octa-core Kryo 260 @ 1.8GHz GHz
14nm process
GPU Adreno 509 GPU @ ~850 MHz
Screen 6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED
Materials Gorilla Glass 3
6000 series aluminum
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB / 64GB
Expandability microSD up to 2TB
Rear camera 12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.4-micron pixels
f/1.7 lens
dual-LED flash
Rear camera 2 5MP
Video capture 720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
Front camera 8MP
1.12-micron pixels
f/2.0 wide-angle lens
Connectivity USB-C
(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included)
Speaker Single front-facing
Moto Mods support Yes
Water resistance Water-repellent coating
Security Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock
NFC Yes
Battery 3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
Colors Deep Indigo
Dimensions 76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm
Weight 156g
Network LTE: B1 (2100), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B28 (700 APT)
UMTS: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)
GSM: B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B8 (900)