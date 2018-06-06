The Moto Z3 Play is Motorola's latest vehicle for Moto Mods, which continue to be supported into its third year, a welcome change of pace from the planned obsolescence of the tech industry. But most Moto Mods have particular height and width requirements, which limited what Motorola could do with the Moto Z3 Play's form factor.
There's a faster Snapdragon 636 platform inside, along with 4GB of RAM standard, and a taller 2:1 1080p AMOLED display eliminates some of the bezels — and the fingerprint sensor — from the phone's front. The 3,000mAh battery is the same, however, and the Z3 Play loses a headphone jack.
But it also gains a second camera sensor, allowing for portrait mode and other depth effects.
|Spec
|Moto Z3 Play Specs
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor
Octa-core Kryo 260 @ 1.8GHz GHz
14nm process
|GPU
|Adreno 509 GPU @ ~850 MHz
|Screen
|6.01-inch Full HD (2160x1080) AMOLED
|Materials
|Gorilla Glass 3
6000 series aluminum
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB
|Expandability
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.4-micron pixels
f/1.7 lens
dual-LED flash
|Rear camera 2
|5MP
|Video capture
|720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
|Front camera
|8MP
1.12-micron pixels
f/2.0 wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|USB-C
(USB-C to 3.5mm adapter included)
|Speaker
|Single front-facing
|Moto Mods support
|Yes
|Water resistance
|Water-repellent coating
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
|Colors
|Deep Indigo
|Dimensions
|76.5 x 156.5 x 6.75 mm
|Weight
|156g
|Network
|LTE: B1 (2100), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B28 (700 APT)
UMTS: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)
GSM: B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B8 (900)