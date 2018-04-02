We got a good look at the upcoming Moto G6 series last week, and early CAD renders based on factory schematics give us a first look at the Moto Z3 Play. Coming by way of OnLeaks and KillerFeatures , the Moto Z3 Play is slated to offer an 18:9 panel at the front with the Motorla logo emblazoned on the chin.

From the renders, it looks like the home button is making way for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor — located on the right side of the device alongside the volume buttons — with the power button located on the left. There's a dual camera setup at the back, and the magnetic connectors for the Moto Mods are located at the bottom like previous years.

The device is expected to come in at 156.4 x 76.47 x 6.65mm, making it 0.7mm thicker than last year's phone. However, it looks like the Moto Z3 Play will ditch the 3.5mm jack, as there doesn't appear to be a cutout for the analog port either at the top or bottom of the phone. Motorola eschewed the headphone jack on its Moto Z series for a few generations now, and it looks like the Z Play series will follow suit this year.

As for the hardware, the Moto Z3 Play is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 636, the same chipset that's used in the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Other specs include up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 12MP + 8MP cameras at the back, and a 3000mAh battery.

What do you guys make of the design of the Moto Z3 Play from the renders above?