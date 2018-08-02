At a press event at its HQ in Chicago, Motorola officially announced the Moto Z3 on Thursday, August 2. This is a more powerful version of the Z3 Play that was unveiled earlier this year, and similar to past Z flagships, the Z3 will be sold exclusively on Verizon in the United States.

The Z3 looks a lot like the Z3 Play with its 6-inch bezel-lite Super AMOLED display and dual 12MP rear cameras, but under the hood, you'll find more powerful internals like the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Like we were expecting, Motorola stuck with a similar design once again as to accommodate all of the Moto Mods that have been released up until this point. Speaking of Mods, the Z3 is launching alongside Motorola's latest snap-on accessory that brings 5G speeds to the phone.

The 5G Moto Mod won't be available until 2019.

There's no word quite yet as to how much the 5G Moto Mod will cost, but once it's available, you'll be able to place it on the back of the Z3 and access Verizon's 5G network (assuming you live in a market that's covered by it). So far, Verizon's confirmed that it'll bring residential 5G access to Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and one other unnamed city by the second half of this year. In 2019, a "mobile 5G solution" will be released so more people can access the upgraded network.

The Moto Z3 is launching on August 16 and will be available for $20/month for 24 months — working out to a final retail price of just $480. To sweeten the deal, Verizon's offering up to $300 off when you switch and trade in your current phone.

As for the 5G Moto Mod, Motorola says it'll be available early next year.

