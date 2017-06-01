The Moto Z2 Play is here, and this is what's inside!
The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola's first Android flagship of the year, and while it bears a close resemblance to its predecessor, it has a few tricks up its sleeve. First and foremost, the Snapdragon 626 processor is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 625 in the original, and additional RAM and storage make for a more flagship-like experience. The rear camera is considerably improved — a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1.4 micron pixels — and the software has been given a bump up to Android 7.1.1 with a brand new Moto Display experience.
But the battery has taken a hit: the 3510mAh battery has been reduced 17% to 3,000mAh, reducing the thickness by a full millimeter.
|Category
|Moto Z Play
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor
Octa-core Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 GHz
14nm process
|GPU
|Adreno 506 GPU @ ~650 MHz
|Screen
|5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080, 403 ppi) AMOLED
|RAM
|3GB
4GB (Moto Maker)
|Storage
|32GB
64GB (Moto Maker and international)
|Expandability
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.4-micron pixels
f/1.7 lens
dual-LED flash
|Video capture
|720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
|Front camera
|5MP
1.4-micron pixels
f/2.2 wide-angle lens
front-facing flash
|Connectivity
|USB-C
3.5 mm headphone jack
|Moto Mods support
|Yes
|Water resistance
|Water-repellent coating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
|Colors
|Lunar Gray, Fine Gold, Nimbus Blue, Super Black
|Dimensions
|156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 mm
|Weight
|145g
|LTE Bands
|CDMA 850, 1900 MHz
GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
HSPA+ 850, 900, 1700, 1900, 2100 MHz
LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 41, 66
Give the millimeter back and increase the battery.
Great specs for a 2016 smartphone.
Its crazy that people expect flagship specs from a phone thats half, maybe a third the price of a true flagship device.
Its a great mid-range smartphone.
The Z2 costs $60 more than the (better) 2016 OnePlus 3T, so yes, I expect more. And re-read the first line on this page: "The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola's first Android flagship of the year". They think it's a flagship, so I expect flagship specs.
No matter what the reviewer said or meant to say in regards to this phone being a flagship, the fact is Motorola will be releasing a flagship Z later this year which will likely contain all the specs you want. And will be priced accordingly.
It's not the flagship. It's a mid-range version of the actual flagship.
I agree with you. But whose delusions of grandeur is it? The reviewers, or Motorola's?
Probably the reviewers.
Because the Play was never meant to be an actual flagship.
It's always a mid-range version of the flagship, usually with a bigger battery.
Well, they backed-off the battery. And the price is high for the specs (in my opinion). So I don't really see this as being that competitive. We've been buying Motorola phones since the very first analog MicroTAC flip phone. We won't be buying them going forward, as they simply don't seem that compelling in price for functionality anymore.
Well, one could argue that the Blackberry KEYone is expensive, but apparently, that phone is selling fast.
I'm not sure if Motorola is able to sell this at a similar pace, since it has been dumbed down to just be another good midranger.
How about this then... I expect flagship specs on a flagship phone for twice that price..
Then I expect to wait 3-4 months to purchase said flagship device when it gets discounted to the same price or lower as this Z2Play is now.
From monstrous battery life to just being pretty good.
I never understood how 7mm is considered thick.....
Yes, it is a bit disappointing about the small change in battery... But its current mAh is still pretty good. But yes, I too would rather it be a mm thicker and have the extra battery power.
Hopefully its next iteration will go the opposite route - thicker body, bigger battery.
Daniel, any information on whether the unlocked model will be 4 carrier compatible? It would appear that it is so judging by the compatible LTE bands above.