The Moto Z2 Play is here, and this is what's inside!

The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola's first Android flagship of the year, and while it bears a close resemblance to its predecessor, it has a few tricks up its sleeve. First and foremost, the Snapdragon 626 processor is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 625 in the original, and additional RAM and storage make for a more flagship-like experience. The rear camera is considerably improved — a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1.4 micron pixels — and the software has been given a bump up to Android 7.1.1 with a brand new Moto Display experience.

But the battery has taken a hit: the 3510mAh battery has been reduced 17% to 3,000mAh, reducing the thickness by a full millimeter.

Category Moto Z Play
Operating system Android 7.1.1
Moto Display, Voice, Actions
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor
Octa-core Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 GHz
14nm process
GPU Adreno 506 GPU @ ~650 MHz
Screen 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080, 403 ppi) AMOLED
RAM 3GB
4GB (Moto Maker)
Storage 32GB
64GB (Moto Maker and international)
Expandability microSD up to 2TB
Rear camera 12MP, Dual Autofocus Pixel
phase-detect, laser autofocus
1.4-micron pixels
f/1.7 lens
dual-LED flash
Video capture 720p (120fps), 1080p, 4K (30fps)
Front camera 5MP
1.4-micron pixels
f/2.2 wide-angle lens
front-facing flash
Connectivity USB-C
3.5 mm headphone jack
Moto Mods support Yes
Water resistance Water-repellent coating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Battery 3000mAh
TurboPower charger (8 hrs battery in 15 min)
Colors Lunar Gray, Fine Gold, Nimbus Blue, Super Black
Dimensions 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 mm
Weight 145g
LTE Bands CDMA 850, 1900 MHz
GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
HSPA+ 850, 900, 1700, 1900, 2100 MHz
LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 41, 66