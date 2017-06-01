The Moto Z2 Play is here, and this is what's inside!

The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola's first Android flagship of the year, and while it bears a close resemblance to its predecessor, it has a few tricks up its sleeve. First and foremost, the Snapdragon 626 processor is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 625 in the original, and additional RAM and storage make for a more flagship-like experience. The rear camera is considerably improved — a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1.4 micron pixels — and the software has been given a bump up to Android 7.1.1 with a brand new Moto Display experience.

But the battery has taken a hit: the 3510mAh battery has been reduced 17% to 3,000mAh, reducing the thickness by a full millimeter.