Last year's Moto Z Play was a smartphone with legendary battery life that didn't break the bank. So, for the sequel, Motorola decided to shrink the battery ... and bump up the price. Because … capitalism?
I was as irritated as anyone to see Motorola make that choice, since I really admired the original Z Play's unique package of affordability and endurance. But what surprised me is that, even despite its shrunken battery (and my accompanying consternation) the Motorola Z2 Play is still a really good phone. Even more surprising: it's also a pretty good deal -- as long as you get it from Verizon.
Reader comments
I think it should be made clear that the $499 version of the Z2 Play has 4 gb of RAM and 64 gb of memory as opposed to the Verizon version that has 3 gb of RAM and 32 GB of memory. I'm not sure why Moto just didn't release one version for everyone.
Because I am sure verizon wanted a "special version" just for their network.
Or basically, "because verizon."
Verizon wanted to their own bloated version.
They must not have sold enough battery mods, lol.
Well... I bought two lol. I hardly ever put my phone on the charger. I do charge while driving, which normally just tops my phone off since it charges before the mod.
I use one battery mod throughout the day, I come home swap it with the one on my wireless charger (since it's the only way to charge them off the phone), and there you have it. No need to ever tether yourself again.
So keep the battery mods coming, but maybe next time with a charging port.
Currently rocking the Z, waiting for the Z2 since my screen is currently cracked and scratched from a drop and downhill slide on my driveway.
If the Z2 play weren't a Verizon exclusive, I would have had it. And if I weren't a guy who likes to upgrade every year, I would have gotten the OG Z Play. I think I also heard something about lag with the OG Play, not sure though.
I am locked in to the Z line though, I have 2 Incipio battery mods, the Original Speaker Mod, and the projector. It's perfect for someone like me who travels for work. I always have a big screen, and music... Just wish the Speaker had Bluetooth compatibility, would be awesome to use the projector with the speaker.
Great video though. We got MrMobile.
I guess this is where the jbl soundboost can become somewhat questionable to purchase. I own a Moto Z myself, but there are tons of options out there for Bluetooth speakers.
I suppose in my case, I don't really want other mods except the battery maybe, so the soundboost could be a viable option.
I have a Verizon Z Play. It's such a great phone. I really don't have to charge it every day. My only complaint about the phone was the camera which the Z2 Play corrects but now I have to give up battery life and from the looks of it quick charging too. Jokes aside, I really do think Moto trying to sell battery mods has something to do with this.