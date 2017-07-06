Last year's Moto Z Play was a smartphone with legendary battery life that didn't break the bank. So, for the sequel, Motorola decided to shrink the battery ... and bump up the price. Because … capitalism?

I was as irritated as anyone to see Motorola make that choice, since I really admired the original Z Play's unique package of affordability and endurance. But what surprised me is that, even despite its shrunken battery (and my accompanying consternation) the Motorola Z2 Play is still a really good phone. Even more surprising: it's also a pretty good deal -- as long as you get it from Verizon.

Curiosity piqued? Click on through to MrMobile's Moto Z2 Play Review! Then be sure to follow it up with Android Central's Moto Z2 Play review for the deeper dive, and if you want the full take on all the new Moto Mods coming down the pike … we've got that too.