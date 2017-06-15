Moto Z2 Play is available at an attractive price and comes with several launch day offers.

The Moto Z2 Play is now up for sale on Flipkart for ₹27,999 ($435). The phone made its debut in the country last week, and will be available at thousands of retail stores in addition to Flipkart.

The phone itself isn't all that different from its predecessor in terms of overall size and design, featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD panel and a marginally faster Snapdragon 626 SoC. There's 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, a 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens, 5MP front shooter, 4G with VoLTE, NFC, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C connectivity, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The battery size on the Z2 Play at 3000mAh is less than the 3510mAh on the first-gen Z Play, but Motorola claims that the efficient chipset balances out the battery life. For when you do need to top up the device, Motorola's TurboPower wall charger is included in the box, offering up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

As always, Flipkart has a slew of launch day offers available for those interested in picking up the Moto Z2 Play right away. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will get an instant 5% discount, and there are lucrative no-cost EMI options available from several vendors, including Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI, Kotak, HDFC, and more. The retailer is also throwing in a 55% discount on select Moto Mods.

