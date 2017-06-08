Motorola's latest mid-range phone makes its debut in India.

Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Play in India for ₹27,999 ($435), or $65 less than its retail price in the U.S. The phone is now up for pre-order on Flipkart and offline stores, with a full launch slated for June 15.

The phone is an iterative upgrade over last year's Moto Z Play, and the pricing reflects that. You get a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card, and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera is where Motorola focused its attention on, with the phone sporting a 12MP camera with a 1.4-micron pixels imaging sensor, f/1.7 lens, color correlated temperature LED flash, laser autofocus, and Dual Pixels autofocus.

The Z2 Play has a smaller 3000mAh battery that brings its overall profile down to 5.99mm, but Motorola claims that the optimizations with the Snapdragon 626 negate the downgrade. The phone has TurboPower fast charging, with the ability to gain a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Other specs include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, LTE with VoLTE, FM radio, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, and a 3.5mm jack.

The Moto Z2 Play will be available in two color variants — Lunar Grey and Fine Gold — the same options as the Moto G5 Plus. Customers pre-ordering the device will be able to pick up the device for just ₹2,000 down and zero-interest EMIs over the next ten months under the "Hello Financing" option, and Motorola is also offering a 50% discount on Moto Mods.

There's also a "Hello Armor" perk that includes a free carbon fiber Style Shell, and Jio customers will also be eligible for up to 100GB of additional 4G data. Who's looking to pick up the Z2 Play in India?

