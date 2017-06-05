Motorola is rolling out attractive financing schemes to incentivize the Moto Z2 Play in India.

Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Play earlier this month, and the phone is all set to make its way to India later this week. The company confirmed in a tweet that the Z2 Play will be going up for pre-order in the country on June 8, with several offers available for customers looking to pick up the mid-range handset.

First up is a financing options that lets you pick up a Z2 Play by paying just ₹2,000 upfront. The rest of the money can be paid via 10 monthly instalments with 0% interest from Bajaj Finance or Homecredit. Alternatively, you'll be able to purchase the phone through interest-free EMIs on your credit card at "select stores."

Customers pre-ordering the phone will be eligible for a Moto Armor Pack, which offers "protective accessories" that ensure "utmost protection" for your Moto Z2 Play. Motorola has also mentioned that it has "great pre-booking offers" for those looking to pick up Moto Mods, and we should know more once the phone goes up for pre-order on June 8.

As for the phone itself, the major change from its predecessor is the smaller battery and the rounded fingerprint sensor at the front. The Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, is powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC, 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens, 5MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery.

The phone comes in at $499 in the U.S., which translates to ₹32,000. Motorola is likely targeting the ₹35,000 price point, putting the phone in direct competition with OnePlus' upcoming flagship, which is estimated to be priced at ₹34,999.