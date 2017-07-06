Motorola's latest smartphone has just been released in the U.S. and Canada, and it's now up for pre-order in the UK. The Moto Z2 Play, one of my favorite devices of the year so far, has a lot going for it, including an unassailable combination of build quality, performance, battery life and Moto Mods support.
The Lenovo subsidiary has announced that as of July 6 the Moto Z2 Play is now up for pre-order in the UK for £379, though you can get £10 off your order on motorola.co.uk with the code UKWELCOME10.
Available in black-and-gray or white-and-gold, the Moto Z2 Play is also going up for pre-order at various retailers around the country, including John Lewis, Amazon, Argos. It's not clear when the phone will ship — the announcement just centers on pre-orders — but it shouldn't be long now.
