Get the Moto Z2 Play at Verizon beginning...now.
The Moto Z2 Play is a great phone, and even though it may not completely improve on the original in every way, it's one of the best smartphone deals around if you decide to get it from Verizon, where it's available starting today, July 29.
The device features Motorola's familiar Moto Z design, with a 5.5-inch LCD display and support for Moto Mods, the options of which have recently been shored up with the new Turbo Charger battery and upcoming Gamepad.
The Verizon version, which retails for $17/month or $408 outright, isn't quite as spec'd out as the one I reviewed, featuring just 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM (the unlocked version, available later this summer, will have a 4GB/64GB option for $499), but it features the same excellent 12MP rear camera and seemingly-everlasting 3000mAh battery, along with Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 626 platform.
Each purchase also comes with a free JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker attachment, which is a great bonus and will normally cost $79.99.
If you're interested, you can pick one up on Verizon's website, with shipments delivering July 6.
Reader comments
Will the unlocked 64gb version support Verizon though? Previous unlocked Z Play was only a GSM phone.
Same question here as well.
Negatory. The unlocked version is reportedly optimized for AT&T and T-Mobile, just like last year's model.
Daniel if that's true why does the unlocked version of the Z2 play list support for all of Verizon's bands when the OG Z play didn't?
Additionally, I'll note that Sprint already says it supports the Z2 play in it's BYOD page. This would suggest the phone at least has a CDMA radio.
https://www.sprint.com/en/landings/bring-your-own-phone.html
The main reason I stopped using the excellent Moto Z Force Droid was the cramping 32GB of space. Had issues with the camera saving video and pictures to the MicroSD. Loved that phone but need more space.
"Starting today, July 29th". Thought it was still June, lol.
You're trapped in a Martian Time-Slip.
Z2 Play is listed on Best Buy's website for Verizon Device Payment for $14.91 a month for 24 months. But it's listed as the 64gb version.