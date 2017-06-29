Get the Moto Z2 Play at Verizon beginning...now.

The Moto Z2 Play is a great phone, and even though it may not completely improve on the original in every way, it's one of the best smartphone deals around if you decide to get it from Verizon, where it's available starting today, July 29.

The device features Motorola's familiar Moto Z design, with a 5.5-inch LCD display and support for Moto Mods, the options of which have recently been shored up with the new Turbo Charger battery and upcoming Gamepad.

Read: Moto Z2 Play review

The Verizon version, which retails for $17/month or $408 outright, isn't quite as spec'd out as the one I reviewed, featuring just 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM (the unlocked version, available later this summer, will have a 4GB/64GB option for $499), but it features the same excellent 12MP rear camera and seemingly-everlasting 3000mAh battery, along with Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 626 platform.

Each purchase also comes with a free JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker attachment, which is a great bonus and will normally cost $79.99.

If you're interested, you can pick one up on Verizon's website, with shipments delivering July 6.

