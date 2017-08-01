This makes sense.
When the Moto Z2 Force was announced, people were understandably frustrated with its price, which came in somewhere between $750 and $810, depending where you bought it. Motorola was listing the Moto Z2 Force on its website for $799, but in the days following its event has now dropped it to just $720.
Yes the Moto Z2 Force is still only up for pre-order, but we absolutely applaud the drop in price when buying the phone directly from Motorola. At its launch event in New York Motorola actually quoted "$30 per month" as the starting price for the phone, which of course only a couple carriers hit — albeit also with a down payment of at least $30, pushing the full price to $750 or more. It's good to see Motorola stick with its word and offer the $30-per-month price (with no down payment) when buying directly.
It makes you wonder if the original $799 price was an error ... or just a bad decision.
It also now means that if you're considering a Moto Z2 Force that you should look to buy directly from Motorola, as it's selling the Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular models all for the same $720 price. Each of those carriers sells the phone for more than that, barring any potential limited-time discounts. If you want the AT&T model you're stuck going to AT&T, unfortunately — where the price comes in at a hefty $810.
I still feel that the Moto Z2 Force needs to drop to a price with a "6" at the front to be truly competitive with the likes of the HTC U11 and frequently discounted Galaxy S8, but this is at least a move in the right direction to be more in line with the industry.
Moto Z2 Force Edition
Reader comments
that battery... no way.
It's still too much for what it is offering. It now makes the phone $800 with a battery mod.
I'm guessing not many bit at the pre-order with the higher price tag.
Motorola: The price is still too high for what you're offering. Price it at $649 and then you'd be in the ballpark.
NEED TO GO ALL THE WAY TO 550.00.
Yep. How about $529...
I'm waiting for unlocked from Moto.
There's no indication that Motorola is going to offer an unlocked model, sorry.
Any idea why?
I feel like this is going to be like the original moto x where they placed it very high to start then a month later it dropped almost in half in terms of price and stayed there.
I just checked Verizon and it is still $15/mo. for 2 years if you do payments and unlimited. The projector mod is also still included. Taxes upfront.
typo - "Listed for $79 at launch" - I would have purchased 5 at launch if they really were that price.
Why is Motorola selling GSM specific versions instead of an unlocked GSM phone like previous Moto phones?
Right now the s8 is 550 every where . An that in itself is killing all other flagship android phones .
Uh no thanks
That's an INSANE price! No where does it warrant that price, compared to an iPhone/Galaxy/Pixel imo
Wait till Christmas then it will be a $200 phone with all those add on pieces for free! Or wait and spend your hard earned cash on a galaxy note 8 that will be around in five years getting updates!
Lol still too much - heck - just stop it. No more - any tree huggers want to hug spiritually in third person - hey I felt that!!
Still waaaaaaaayyyy overpriced. Sorry Lenovo / Motorola but when you can get an S8/Xz premium / one plus 5/ etc for sub $650, your phone should be 550 at most, given how vastly inferior it is in comparison. (it'd still be a hard sell at that price though)
They're smoking something if they really think that is a justified price.
Gee, I’m shocked 😱! Lmfao.
Aaaand, still way overpriced.
Verizon has it for 15/month and T-Mobile has a BOGO, not sure about Sprint and AT&T.