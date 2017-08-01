This makes sense.

When the Moto Z2 Force was announced, people were understandably frustrated with its price, which came in somewhere between $750 and $810, depending where you bought it. Motorola was listing the Moto Z2 Force on its website for $799, but in the days following its event has now dropped it to just $720.

Yes the Moto Z2 Force is still only up for pre-order, but we absolutely applaud the drop in price when buying the phone directly from Motorola. At its launch event in New York Motorola actually quoted "$30 per month" as the starting price for the phone, which of course only a couple carriers hit — albeit also with a down payment of at least $30, pushing the full price to $750 or more. It's good to see Motorola stick with its word and offer the $30-per-month price (with no down payment) when buying directly.

It makes you wonder if the original $799 price was an error ... or just a bad decision.

It also now means that if you're considering a Moto Z2 Force that you should look to buy directly from Motorola, as it's selling the Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular models all for the same $720 price. Each of those carriers sells the phone for more than that, barring any potential limited-time discounts. If you want the AT&T model you're stuck going to AT&T, unfortunately — where the price comes in at a hefty $810.

I still feel that the Moto Z2 Force needs to drop to a price with a "6" at the front to be truly competitive with the likes of the HTC U11 and frequently discounted Galaxy S8, but this is at least a move in the right direction to be more in line with the industry.