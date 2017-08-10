Moto significantly improved its launch strategy compared to year's past.

For the first time in a few years, Motorola has made its flagship phone for the year available to all U.S. carriers at the same time. There's no timed exclusive, nor is there a special Droid version this year. Each carrier has a different price for the Moto Z2 Force, but there are some deals to make things better. Each carrier is offering a free Insta-Share Projector Mod for a limited time.

Verizon For those that want to buy the Z2 Force outright from Verizon, the Big Red carrier is offering the phone for $756. However, there's a fantastic deal available for customers with an unlimited data plan. Those customers can pick up the Z2 Force for $15 per month for 24 months, or only $360 total. Verizon is also the only carrier that will carry the Gamepad Mod, but there's nothing stopping a non-Verzon subscriber from purchasing one. Verizon is offering the Moto Z2 Force in either Black or Gold.

AT&T Big Blue is offering the Moto Z2 Force for $27 per month for a 30-month lease, which translates to a whopping $810 total. AT&T is offering the phone in any color you'd want, as long as that color is black.

T-Mobile The Uncarrier has the Moto Z2 Force available for $30 down payment and $30 per month for 24 months, or $750 outright. JUMP subscribers can get the Z2 Force for $0 down and $34 per month for 18 months, totaling $612. T-Mobile is also offering a buy-one, get-one deal when users buy the Z2 Force for two lines, though this comes in the form of a prepaid card. T-Mobile is only offering the Z2 Force in its exclusive Lunar Grey coloring.

Sprint Sprint is offering the Moto Z2 Force to lease for $33 per month for 18 months, totaling $792 when all is said and done. Sprint is offering the device in either black or gold.

Best Buy Best Buy will have the Verizon, AT&T and Sprint models of the Moto Z2 Force in its stores and on its website. Best Buy will do periodic sales on the device; for example, the white Sprint version is available for only $24.66 per month for 24 months (totaling $591.84) at the time of writing. In addition to the projector mod, Best Buy is also bundling a JBL speaker mod when a customer buys any of the Moto Z2 Force models.

Are you planning on picking up a Moto Z2 Force? Let us know down below!