Moto significantly improved its launch strategy compared to year's past.
For the first time in a few years, Motorola has made its flagship phone for the year available to all U.S. carriers at the same time. There's no timed exclusive, nor is there a special Droid version this year. Each carrier has a different price for the Moto Z2 Force, but there are some deals to make things better. Each carrier is offering a free Insta-Share Projector Mod for a limited time.
Verizon For those that want to buy the Z2 Force outright from Verizon, the Big Red carrier is offering the phone for $756. However, there's a fantastic deal available for customers with an unlimited data plan. Those customers can pick up the Z2 Force for $15 per month for 24 months, or only $360 total. Verizon is also the only carrier that will carry the Gamepad Mod, but there's nothing stopping a non-Verzon subscriber from purchasing one. Verizon is offering the Moto Z2 Force in either Black or Gold.
AT&T Big Blue is offering the Moto Z2 Force for $27 per month for a 30-month lease, which translates to a whopping $810 total. AT&T is offering the phone in any color you'd want, as long as that color is black.
T-Mobile The Uncarrier has the Moto Z2 Force available for $30 down payment and $30 per month for 24 months, or $750 outright. JUMP subscribers can get the Z2 Force for $0 down and $34 per month for 18 months, totaling $612. T-Mobile is also offering a buy-one, get-one deal when users buy the Z2 Force for two lines, though this comes in the form of a prepaid card. T-Mobile is only offering the Z2 Force in its exclusive Lunar Grey coloring.
Sprint Sprint is offering the Moto Z2 Force to lease for $33 per month for 18 months, totaling $792 when all is said and done. Sprint is offering the device in either black or gold.
Best Buy Best Buy will have the Verizon, AT&T and Sprint models of the Moto Z2 Force in its stores and on its website. Best Buy will do periodic sales on the device; for example, the white Sprint version is available for only $24.66 per month for 24 months (totaling $591.84) at the time of writing. In addition to the projector mod, Best Buy is also bundling a JBL speaker mod when a customer buys any of the Moto Z2 Force models.
Moto Z2 Force
Reader comments
Passed on the first Zforce. See no reason to buy this for myself.
My sprint version is supposed to be delivered today. I took advantage of the 24.67 per month deal, which also includes a JBL speaker. I will also be eligible for the free projector from Motorola. So despite all the hand wringing over the price of this phone, I'm getting the phone and two mods for over $200 less than the originally announced price.
Also, Tom, sprint is offering a BOGO lease deal.