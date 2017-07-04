Slim, modular high-ender for AT&T pictured, along with rumored 'X4' mid-ranger.

We're about due a fresh round of high-end Motorola phones, and Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has today given us a look at two new handsets — the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.

Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

The Moto X4, rumored to be heading to Google's Project Fi in the U.S., is reported to be an upper mid-tier phone with an aluminum unibody — though it's hard to tell what exactly the back panel is made of in this latest render. In addition to IP68 water resistance, specs are said to include a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and a 5.2-inch 1080p display. For imaging, there's a dual 8-megapixel plus 12-megapixel camera setup around the back.

Moto's near-stock Android UI, based on version 7.1.1 of the OS, is preloaded — though notably absent is Moto Mod support. So it's a little different from previous Moto X phones on the outside, while retaining the brand's focus on user experience over raw hardware specs.

More: Moto X4 reportedly coming to Project Fi later in 2017

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

If you want Moto Mods and high-end specs, you'll need to look to the Moto Z2 Force. Blass gives us our first look at the new high-end Moto phone, which as previously reported is no longer a Verizon exclusive. The AT&T variant pictured above looks almost identical to last year's Moto Z, which isn't surprising given the size and shape requirements for Moto's modular attachments.

As the "Force" moniker suggests, this phone should ship with Moto's ShatterShield tech for drop resistance. A slide leaked back in May points to a 5.5-inch 1080p display and gigabit LTE support, meaning it'll almost certainly run a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Motorola is in the midsts of a major shake-up under the ownership of Lenovo, and these new phones could give us our first glimpse of a new, unified Moto high-end.

