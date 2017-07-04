Slim, modular high-ender for AT&T pictured, along with rumored 'X4' mid-ranger.
We're about due a fresh round of high-end Motorola phones, and Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has today given us a look at two new handsets — the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.
Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017
The Moto X4, rumored to be heading to Google's Project Fi in the U.S., is reported to be an upper mid-tier phone with an aluminum unibody — though it's hard to tell what exactly the back panel is made of in this latest render. In addition to IP68 water resistance, specs are said to include a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and a 5.2-inch 1080p display. For imaging, there's a dual 8-megapixel plus 12-megapixel camera setup around the back.
Moto's near-stock Android UI, based on version 7.1.1 of the OS, is preloaded — though notably absent is Moto Mod support. So it's a little different from previous Moto X phones on the outside, while retaining the brand's focus on user experience over raw hardware specs.
Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017
If you want Moto Mods and high-end specs, you'll need to look to the Moto Z2 Force. Blass gives us our first look at the new high-end Moto phone, which as previously reported is no longer a Verizon exclusive. The AT&T variant pictured above looks almost identical to last year's Moto Z, which isn't surprising given the size and shape requirements for Moto's modular attachments.
As the "Force" moniker suggests, this phone should ship with Moto's ShatterShield tech for drop resistance. A slide leaked back in May points to a 5.5-inch 1080p display and gigabit LTE support, meaning it'll almost certainly run a Snapdragon 835 processor.
Motorola is in the midsts of a major shake-up under the ownership of Lenovo, and these new phones could give us our first glimpse of a new, unified Moto high-end.
Reader comments
Liking the way the screen flows over the side. Don't mind the bezels. The color is pretty awful to me. Would like a motomaker option. As a First user I am exited at another option outside of the Pixels.
If only they didn't pin themselves into a corner for the mods with needing the same phone design. Moto z was too thin and wide. Maybe next year.
Heh. "Pin themselves."
Didn't even think of that until your comment lol. Touche
Tempered glass screen protectors are going to be difficult to find for the X4 since the display appears to have a similar edge characteristic as the Galaxy S8. I just wish the X4 was a flagship. I like it better than the Z2. I also wish they could have somehow put the fingerprint sensor on the back and etched the Moto logo on the sensor. I also wish the X4 had the 835 with slimmer bezels top to bottom. It would have been perfect for me.
I imagine they don't want it to undercut sales of the Moto Z by having a flagship processor. It was initially supposed to have the 660, which benchmarks pretty close to the 820 (but is more power efficient), unfortunately it seems Qualcomm hasn't been able to deliver the necessary supply for that chip.
Like that the Moto X has thin side bezels. The top and bottom don't look as bad as they do on some other Moto phones either - I just wish they made those areas flatter because the curves make them taller than they need to be.
I guess they switched to the 630 because 660 supply is low. But I read this morning that the battery is significantly bigger than that. Hope it's the case because 3000 isn't going to make it the batter beast that early spec leaks pointed to.
So shiny....
Why is the Z2 force going down to a 1080p screen? Did I read that right from the article? The Z Force is a 1440 screen.
Moto Galaxy 6X