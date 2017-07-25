What's inside the Moto Z2 Force Edition?

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is the company's most powerful, and flexible, phone ever. It's made to take a beating, with its break-proof ShatterShield screen cover technology, but at 6.1mm thin it's extremely easy to wield in one hand. And while the Moto Z2 Force Edition is the spitting image of the Moto Z2 Play, it features a dual camera setup and a high-resolution Super AMOLED display. The only real downgrade from the Moto Z2 Play, and the original Force, is the battery size: reduced to 2730mAh, the phone falls back on Moto Mods support to extend uptime.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.5-inch 1440p Super AMOLED
ShatterShield shatterproof display
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 4GB (U.S.)
6GB (ROW)
Storage 64GB (U.S.)
128GB (China)
Expandable Yes, up to 2TB
Battery 2730mAh
Charging USB-C
15W TurboPower fast charging
Water resistance Water-repellent nano-coating
Not waterproof
Rear Camera 1 12MP (1.25µm pixels) color sensor
f/2.0, PDAF
laser-assisted autofocus
Rear Camera 2 12MP (1.25µm pixels) monochrome sensor
f/2.0, PDAF
laser-assisted autofocus
Front Camera 5MP f/2.2
85-degree wide-angle lens
Front-facing dual-tone flash
Connectivity Gigabit LTE (X16 baseband)
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0 (after Android O update)
Moto Mods support
Security One-touch front fingerprint sensor
SIM Nano-SIM slot
Network U.S. unlocked (AT&T / T-Mobile): LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41-Japan & China, 66, 252, 255
U.S. Sprint: CDMA: BC 0, 1, 10 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41-Japan & China, 66, 252, 255
U.S. Verizon & US Cellular: CDMA: BC 0, 1 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66
ROW: CDMA: BC 0, 1, 10 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41-Japan & China TD-SCDMA: BC34, 39
Dimensions 155.8 x 76 x 6.1 mm
Weight 143 g
Colors Super Black
Fine Gold
Lunar Grey (T-Mobile-only)

