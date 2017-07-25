What's inside the Moto Z2 Force Edition?
The Moto Z2 Force Edition is the company's most powerful, and flexible, phone ever. It's made to take a beating, with its break-proof ShatterShield screen cover technology, but at 6.1mm thin it's extremely easy to wield in one hand. And while the Moto Z2 Force Edition is the spitting image of the Moto Z2 Play, it features a dual camera setup and a high-resolution Super AMOLED display. The only real downgrade from the Moto Z2 Play, and the original Force, is the battery size: reduced to 2730mAh, the phone falls back on Moto Mods support to extend uptime.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch 1440p Super AMOLED
ShatterShield shatterproof display
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB (U.S.)
6GB (ROW)
|Storage
|64GB (U.S.)
128GB (China)
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 2TB
|Battery
|2730mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
15W TurboPower fast charging
|Water resistance
|Water-repellent nano-coating
Not waterproof
|Rear Camera 1
|12MP (1.25µm pixels) color sensor
f/2.0, PDAF
laser-assisted autofocus
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP (1.25µm pixels) monochrome sensor
f/2.0, PDAF
laser-assisted autofocus
|Front Camera
|5MP f/2.2
85-degree wide-angle lens
Front-facing dual-tone flash
|Connectivity
|Gigabit LTE (X16 baseband)
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0 (after Android O update)
Moto Mods support
|Security
|One-touch front fingerprint sensor
|SIM
|Nano-SIM slot
|Network
|U.S. unlocked (AT&T / T-Mobile): LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41-Japan & China, 66, 252, 255
U.S. Sprint: CDMA: BC 0, 1, 10 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41-Japan & China, 66, 252, 255
U.S. Verizon & US Cellular: CDMA: BC 0, 1 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66
ROW: CDMA: BC 0, 1, 10 LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41-Japan & China TD-SCDMA: BC34, 39
|Dimensions
|155.8 x 76 x 6.1 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|Colors
|Super Black
Fine Gold
Lunar Grey (T-Mobile-only)
Why not offer two variants, one w small and other w bigger battery size. A mod adds a lot more weight as a battery rather than internal battery, plus it leaves the mod free to do something else
Why is the US version 4GB??
The 1st thing that caught my eyes: "The only real downgrade... is the battery size: reduced to 2730mAh". Is this a new race toward the bottom? Let's see how small we (as phone OEM) can shrink the batteries and the suckers (aka consumers) still gobble up our claim about battery optimization.
Compared to this, a not-so-long-ago 3000 mAh seems humongous now!
Small battery, less RAM, large bezel, no water resistance... This phone may be for someone but that someone is not me.