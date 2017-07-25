What's inside the Moto Z2 Force Edition?

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is the company's most powerful, and flexible, phone ever. It's made to take a beating, with its break-proof ShatterShield screen cover technology, but at 6.1mm thin it's extremely easy to wield in one hand. And while the Moto Z2 Force Edition is the spitting image of the Moto Z2 Play, it features a dual camera setup and a high-resolution Super AMOLED display. The only real downgrade from the Moto Z2 Play, and the original Force, is the battery size: reduced to 2730mAh, the phone falls back on Moto Mods support to extend uptime.