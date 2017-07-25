Motorola combines two devices and keeps it high end.
Motorola's top-end flagship for 2017 is the Moto Z2 Force Edition, a year-on follow-up to the Moto Z2 Force Droid but in many ways the "standard" Moto Z as well. The Moto Z2 Force understandably conforms to a similar design as the first-gen Moto Z line on account of its Moto Mod compatibility, but makes improvements in a few key areas and provides a top-end counterpoint to the previously announced Moto Z2 Play.
The star of the show, just like last year, is the 5.5-inch AMOLED screen at QHD resolution that carriers the "ShatterShield" brand and a four-year shatterproof guarantee. It's paired with a 7000 series aluminum frame and metal back to keep the "Force" name alive, though that isn't also paired with an increased water resistance rating.
On the face of it there are some curious decisions here.
Just as expected we're looking at a Snapdragon 835 running the show, paired with 4GB of RAM in the U.S. or 6GB elsewhere in the world. In either case you're getting 64GB of storage with an SD card slot — but China has the option of a 128GB model. The camera setup is rather interesting, with dual 12MP sensors — one color, one monochrome — that offer things like selective focusing, multi-image processing and native black-and-white shots. We'll see how it plays out in the real world — the rest of the flagship competition offers a pretty great camera experience this year.
One of the big rumors pointing to a drop in battery capacity has unfortunately come true. We're looking at 2730mAh here, which is a substantial cut (22%) from last year's Force at 3500mAh — though it's a small improvement from the 2016 Moto Z's 2600mAh. Motorola says that's good for "all day battery," but we'll see how that plays out — a $79 battery Mod may be in order. Perhaps most interestingly, the lower-end Moto Z2 Play has a larger 3000mAh battery despite having a weaker processor and actually being slightly thinner. (The Z2 Play also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, for what it's worth.)
One area where Motorola has undeniably improved year-over-year is in the launch plan. First, the phone is coming to all major U.S. carriers — Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular — in addition to unlocked from Motorola directly. And rather than having a substantial delay after its introduction, the Moto Z2 Force goes up for pre-order tomorrow (July 26) in the U.S. for an August 10 launch. Pricing is going to vary by carrier, but Motorola is quoting $720 as a base price.
Moto Z2 Force Edition
Press release:
Connect with the World Around You with the New Moto Z2 Force Edition and 360 Camera Moto Mod™
July 25, 2017 — Last month we announced Moto Z2 Play and a collection of new Moto Mods, including an on-the-go gaming powerhouse, a splash-proof speaker with extra battery life, a wireless charging shell with style and a Moto Mod offering TurboPower charging in a snap.
Today we're introducing our most advanced smartphone ever and a new Moto Mod that lets you capture everything, literally. These devices set the standard for smartphone innovation and allow you to engage in your passions and connect with the world in meaningful, intentional and purposeful ways.
Moto Z2 Force Edition: Protected, Polished and Powerful
The new Moto Z2 Force Edition shatters limitations with a screen guaranteed not to crack or shatter, a slim, all-metal design, dual 12MP cameras and the fastest possible data speeds.
Most smartphone owners have experienced the pain of breaking their screen. With Moto ShatterShield™ technology, you don't have to worry anymore, with a 5.5" Quad HD AMOLED display that's guaranteed not to crack or shatter*. And the new Moto Z's thin, polished design is reinforced with the strength of 7,000 series aluminum. It's a combination you simply won't find anywhere else.
Two cameras mean twice the focus. Now you can focus on what's most important and take professional looking photos with dual 12MP cameras, one monochrome and one color. These cameras work together to capture brilliant, top quality photos. You can even shoot like a pro by adding a blur effect to the background or foreground of images, thanks to the two cameras that enable true depth of field.
The new Moto Z's all-day battery** allows you to keep going without searching for a power outlet, and when it is time for a boost, add 8 hours of power in just minutes with TurboPower charging.*** With the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform, the phone also features unbeatable performance, instant responsiveness, and the fastest possible data speeds**** with Gigabit LTE, allowing you to download large files and apps in no time, or stream music and videos – even in Ultra HD. This means no more waiting for pages to load, so you can surf the web effortlessly.
Just like Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force Edition features our latest Moto Experiences including night display that automatically adjusts your screen to warmer tones at night and instant queries in Moto Voice that provide helpful information like the daily weather or calendar updates. Also the front fingerprint reader with one button nav lets you quickly navigate your phone.
And because this new Moto Z is also compatible with Moto Mods, you control your mobile experience, and can use your phone to interact with the world around you in new ways. – instantly transforming into a 360° camera, gaming console, powerful stereo speaker, video projector, battery powerhouse and more.
Moto 360 Camera: Capture Everything
Simply snap the new 360 Camera Moto Mod on your Moto Z and it into a 360-degree camera that captures everything. With the click of a button, you can record interactive 360-degree 4k video featuring immersive 3D audio. This allows you to truly relive the moment when it's time to play back your videos – because just like real life, the audio will follow the direction you're viewing. You can also capture a whole new perspective with 150-degree ultra wide-angle still front and rear photos.
Easily edit your 360-degree photos and videos from your Moto Z with advanced editing software that allows you to adjust content to fit your unique needs. Once they're ready to be viewed, simply share your photos and videos with friends and on social media right from the Google Photos app. And you can stream live across social channels, letting the world experience the moment with you anywhere, anytime.
Availability and Pricing
In the U.S., you'll find our flagship smartphone at all major carriers. This means Moto Z2 Force Edition will be available at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon, in addition to Best Buy and Motorola.com. Pre-orders begin today and it will be available August 10 starting at $30 per month. For a limited time, when you buy one, you'll get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod by mail. Ask your preferred carrier for terms and conditions.
The new Moto Z2 Force Edition will roll out in Mexico, Brazil and various countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa starting later this summer.
Moto 360 Camera will be available globally for $299.99 USD (MSRP) beginning August 10. Check with your local PR rep for exact availability.
Reader comments
Moto Z2 Force Edition is official: 2730mAh battery, Snapdragon 835, ShatterShield display
the JOD price on T-Mobile will be my decision point. If they charge a downpayment like they did on the S8+, then I'm skipping the Z2
I'm on jump on demand as well. I don't think they'll charge any down payment as they normally don't for base phones. Only for higher memory models and bigger screen models. The S8 didn't have a down payment and I believe was more expensive at time of release.
My main thing will be whether or not TMobile includes a Moto mod or 2... I think they likely will though.
the pre-order page doesn't mention any mods:
I also hope the shattershield isn't plastic but is glass. Or at least a more scratch resistant plastic. I would love to not have to use a screen protector or case on this phone
$720? Moto isn't hold anything back (well except the battery lol)