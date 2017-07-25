Motorola combines two devices and keeps it high end.

Motorola's top-end flagship for 2017 is the Moto Z2 Force Edition, a year-on follow-up to the Moto Z2 Force Droid but in many ways the "standard" Moto Z as well. The Moto Z2 Force understandably conforms to a similar design as the first-gen Moto Z line on account of its Moto Mod compatibility, but makes improvements in a few key areas and provides a top-end counterpoint to the previously announced Moto Z2 Play.

The star of the show, just like last year, is the 5.5-inch AMOLED screen at QHD resolution that carriers the "ShatterShield" brand and a four-year shatterproof guarantee. It's paired with a 7000 series aluminum frame and metal back to keep the "Force" name alive, though that isn't also paired with an increased water resistance rating.

On the face of it there are some curious decisions here.

Just as expected we're looking at a Snapdragon 835 running the show, paired with 4GB of RAM in the U.S. or 6GB elsewhere in the world. In either case you're getting 64GB of storage with an SD card slot — but China has the option of a 128GB model. The camera setup is rather interesting, with dual 12MP sensors — one color, one monochrome — that offer things like selective focusing, multi-image processing and native black-and-white shots. We'll see how it plays out in the real world — the rest of the flagship competition offers a pretty great camera experience this year.

More: Complete Moto Z2 Force Edition specs

One of the big rumors pointing to a drop in battery capacity has unfortunately come true. We're looking at 2730mAh here, which is a substantial cut (22%) from last year's Force at 3500mAh — though it's a small improvement from the 2016 Moto Z's 2600mAh. Motorola says that's good for "all day battery," but we'll see how that plays out — a $79 battery Mod may be in order. Perhaps most interestingly, the lower-end Moto Z2 Play has a larger 3000mAh battery despite having a weaker processor and actually being slightly thinner. (The Z2 Play also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, for what it's worth.)

One area where Motorola has undeniably improved year-over-year is in the launch plan. First, the phone is coming to all major U.S. carriers — Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular — in addition to unlocked from Motorola directly. And rather than having a substantial delay after its introduction, the Moto Z2 Force goes up for pre-order tomorrow (July 26) in the U.S. for an August 10 launch. Pricing is going to vary by carrier, but Motorola is quoting $720 as a base price.

