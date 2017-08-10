Moto X4 leaks in all its glory.

Motorola's Moto X line has taken a back seat as the company has focused on the modular Moto Z line, but that looks to be changing soon. We already know Motorola is coming out with a fourth Moto X, but a leak from Brazilian site Tudocellular, which obtained images as it passes through the country's telecommunications agency, confirms a few key features for the device.

The leaked photos confirmed some features of this year's Moto Z devices will find their way to the Moto X line, including the Z2 Force's dual camera setup. There's no indication what the second sensor will be used for, but it is likely to be used as a monochromatic sensor like the Moto Z2 Force. The leaked also shows the device is 16 cm by 8 cm, or approximately 6.3 inches by 3.15 inches. This lines up with @evleaks' earlier report that the phone will feature a 5.2 inch 1080p display. The leaks show a glossy black body, though it is unclear if that is glass or plastic.

The photos also show Motorola's pill shaped front fingerprint sensor that has become a staple of their devices this year, and it's very likely to include the same gesture support current fingerprint sensors enjoy. The phone is rumored to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery and Android 7.1.1 with Moto's enhancements on top. Finally, the phone is rumored to be available to use with Project Fi, which would make it the first non-Google phone to be officially supported by the carrier. Most importantly, the leaks show a 3.5 mm headphone jack for those that don't want to live the #donglelife.

There's no telling on when the Moto X4 will be announced or released, but it is expected to land in Q4 of this year. Are you planning to pick up the Moto X4? Let us know down below.