Android One is expanding, and it looks like the Moto X4 will be a part of that family.

After leaking through the summer, the Moto X4 was finally announced recently, adding yet another mid-high end option from Motorola. One of the more intriguing rumors about the device was that it would be the first non-Google device available for Project Fi subscribers. The phone announcement has come and gone without mentioning Project Fi, so that's still in the rumor realm for now.

Another interesting tidbit comes from @evleaks who tweeted a photo of the Moto X4 sporting Android One branding. While Android One initially began as a way to sell sub-$100 devices in emerging markets, that has changed recently with Google and Xiaomi offering the Xiaomi Mi A1 with vanilla Android for $230. Still inexpensive, but not quite as ambitious as the initial offerings.

With the Moto X4 in its lineup, Google may be introducing the Android One branding to the U.S, offering mid tier devices with minimal bloatware and (presumably) updates straight from Google. It sounds intriguing, and it'd be interesting to Play with these Editions of OEM devices.

Would you be interested in using the Moto X4 on Project Fi? Let us know down below!