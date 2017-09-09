Android One is expanding, and it looks like the Moto X4 will be a part of that family.
After leaking through the summer, the Moto X4 was finally announced recently, adding yet another mid-high end option from Motorola. One of the more intriguing rumors about the device was that it would be the first non-Google device available for Project Fi subscribers. The phone announcement has come and gone without mentioning Project Fi, so that's still in the rumor realm for now.
Another interesting tidbit comes from @evleaks who tweeted a photo of the Moto X4 sporting Android One branding. While Android One initially began as a way to sell sub-$100 devices in emerging markets, that has changed recently with Google and Xiaomi offering the Xiaomi Mi A1 with vanilla Android for $230. Still inexpensive, but not quite as ambitious as the initial offerings.
With the Moto X4 in its lineup, Google may be introducing the Android One branding to the U.S, offering mid tier devices with minimal bloatware and (presumably) updates straight from Google. It sounds intriguing, and it'd be interesting to Play with these Editions of OEM devices.
Would you be interested in using the Moto X4 on Project Fi? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
The Moto X4 could be part of Android One
I hope Google follows this one up with a budget Android One, say the Moto E4+.
It would be nice IF Google would extend the automatic OS updates to a full 3 years.
Also mandate global LTE chipsets in ALL Android One's. That would provide more choices worldwide.
I would be interested. The problem is there is no Project Fi where I am...
The Moto E4 plus already exists.
I think he meant as an Android One phone. Go Gamecocks?
If this really is available on Fi, I'm certain my partner will replace her 5X with it on day one.
I like this phone, but it’s still wrong to cut the RAM to 3Gb, and the storage to 32Gb for the US market.
HELLO 👋🏻, US market Moto G5 Plus with 4Gb RAM/64Gb storage, and an almost assuredly lower price than the X4.
Otherwise, I really like the X4, but that irks the hell out of me.
I would be all over this phone with Google updates.
Me too.
If the price is right , i could get this on Fi
I already have the Moto G5 Plus w/4 gig ram - 64 gig rom and I absolutely love it to death!!! I have had top-tier phones since Android phones came out. This phone has definitely convinced me not to pay over $700 for an Android. I looked at the Moto X4 and the only difference is dual cameras, (really). If it was 5.5 inch, I would be all over it!! But to have it as a Android One would be spectacular.
Well at least then one moto device would get fast updates.
It would be great for peace of mind for existing Fi subscribers too. I fear the day if something happens to my Pixel and my only recourse is buying a new Pixel. A $200-$250 alternative would be awesome.
Wow if priced great, could be a great phone with regular fast updates without crappy carriers being involved and great mid range phone. Potential for a great hit.