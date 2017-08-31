Here's what's inside the Moto X4.

Considering that the Moto X4 is more of a mid-range device, it doesn't have all of the highest-end specs inside. That's understandable, and when you look the spec sheet you'll still find plenty of good line items. One thing to keep an eye on is the regional differences in terms of RAM and storage — Motorola is still a bit confusing in what it offers in different markets around the world.

Category Spec
Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat
Display 5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Snapdragon 630 octa-core, 2.2 GHz
Adreno 508 GPU, 650 MHz
RAM 4GB (APAC)
3/4GB (EMEA)
3GB (NA, LATAM)
Storage 32GB (NA, LATAM)
32/64GB (EMEA, APAC)
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
Rear camera 1 12MP, 1.4-micron pixels, f/2.0, Dual Autofocus Pixel
2160p30, 1080p60 video
Rear camera 2 8MP, 1.12-micron pixels, f/2.2, 120-degree wide-angle lens
Front camera 16MP, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, selfie flash
Battery 3000mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Turbo Charging
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 BR/EDR/BLE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS,
Headphone jack Yes
Water resistance IP68 rating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm
163 g
Colors Super Black, Sterling Blue