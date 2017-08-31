Here's what's inside the Moto X4.
Considering that the Moto X4 is more of a mid-range device, it doesn't have all of the highest-end specs inside. That's understandable, and when you look the spec sheet you'll still find plenty of good line items. One thing to keep an eye on is the regional differences in terms of RAM and storage — Motorola is still a bit confusing in what it offers in different markets around the world.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Snapdragon 630 octa-core, 2.2 GHz
Adreno 508 GPU, 650 MHz
|RAM
|4GB (APAC)
3/4GB (EMEA)
3GB (NA, LATAM)
|Storage
|32GB (NA, LATAM)
32/64GB (EMEA, APAC)
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear camera 1
|12MP, 1.4-micron pixels, f/2.0, Dual Autofocus Pixel
2160p30, 1080p60 video
|Rear camera 2
|8MP, 1.12-micron pixels, f/2.2, 120-degree wide-angle lens
|Front camera
|16MP, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, selfie flash
|Battery
|3000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Turbo Charging
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 BR/EDR/BLE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS,
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Water resistance
|IP68 rating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm
163 g
|Colors
|Super Black, Sterling Blue
Not one aspect of this abomination harkens back to what made the OG Moto X or the 2014 Moto X stand out. This X4 has a hideous design and they went with LCD so no Moto Display or a very poor version of it. Lenovo just sucks.
Yeah, both of those phones sold like hotcakes. Motorola is crazy to changing the formula.
Umm, It has Moto Display and it's even a better version of it too. Stop being so dramatic.
Not to mention the 2015 X also had the dreaded LCD.
And LCD sucks for moto/active/always on display. The entire screen/light source has to power up instead of just the "small" number of pixels needed to show the notification.
Lcd sucks
If the US price is actually $350 as rumored, then this is probably my next phone. It basically remedies any issues I had with the G5 Plus, which I previously considered. 3GB of ram in the NA version isn't ideal but if it runs as well as the OG Z Play then it shouldn't be an issue for me.