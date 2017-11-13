Motorola's latest mid-ranger is now available in India.

The Moto G5 Plus turned out to be one of the best budget phones in India this year, and the Moto G5S Plus built on its success by introducing a dual rear camera at the same price point. Motorola is now turning its attention to the mid-range segment with the Moto X4, which is now available in India for ₹20,999 ($325).

That's for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Motorola is also selling the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹22,999 ($355).

You get a microSD slot that lets you extend storage up to 2TB, and there's a dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary shooter along with an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens.

Moto X4 review: A mid-range phone done right

Other specs include a 5.2-inch 1080p panel backed by Gorilla Glass 3, Snapdragon 630 SoC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE with VoLTE, IP68 dust and water resistance, 16MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging. The phone comes with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The pricing of the Moto X4 is absolutely spot on, and the company should have no difficulties moving units. The phone is set to go on sale starting later tonight exclusively on Flipkart.

See at Flipkart