Solid mid-ranger? Check. Confusing Moto Mod? Check.
Motorola's announced just a few smartphone this year, and one of them is the Moto X4. The X4 was first announced at IFA in August, but U.S. availability was never fully disclosed. Thankfully, that's changing today.
You'll be able to pre-order the Moto X4 starting on October 19, and when the device officially goes on sale on October 26, it'll be available from Best Buy, B&H, Fry's, Jet, Motorola, Newegg, Republic Wireless, and Ting. You might notice that Amazon is missing from that list, but that's because it's getting a special version of the phone.
The Moto X4 is the latest handset to join Amazon's Prime Exclusive line of devices, and it's by far the highest-end smartphone to make its way to the program yet. Prime Exclusive phones come with Amazon apps preinstalled and advertisements on the lock screen, but because of this, they also have discounted prices compared to their regular unlocked counterparts.
The Prime Exclusive Moto X4 will save you $70.
The Moto X4 normally costs $399, but with the Prime Exclusive version, you'll be able to pick it up for just $329. Pre-orders begin on October 18 at 10:00 PM PT for this model, and it will start shipping on October 26.
In addition to the Moto X4, Motorola also announced that the recently leaked Alexa Moto Mod will be available for purchase from Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola, and Verizon this November. It's officially being called the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa, and it's one of the most...interesting...Moto Mods we've seen yet.
The speaker features a stand on the back so you can pop it up on a table, desk, or another flat surface, but it also attaches to the back of your Moto Z for charging its battery that should last for about 15 hours with mixed use. However, unlike all other Moto Mods, there's no cutout for your Moto Z's camera. So, if you've got the Alexa speaker attached to your Moto Z, you'll need to pop it off in order to take photos. It's a ridiculous design choice, and it kind of defeats the whole purpose of Moto Mods in the first place.
In any case, the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa will cost $149 when it's launched next month.
Reader comments
Moto X4 preorders starting soon, Alexa Moto Mod coming November
someone at moto just needs to stand up and say, "fellas, we @&$%ed up... these mods aren't going anywhere."
Why not just buy an echo? $150 for the mod???
That is way too expensive for the Alexa speaker mod and the camera situation with it is ridiculous.
On the other hand, I’m highly intrigued by the forthcoming Polaroid Moto mod, as a toy. Of course, I don’t have any device to use it on, and I won’t, with Lenovorola’s dumpster fire of update reliability, but I do like that particular mod, a lot.
Yeah, unless the sound is just phenomenal, I can't see why you'd pick this mod over the JBL Sound Boost, which is half the price and sounds pretty darn good. I doubt anyone thinks that Alexa is worth a $70 premium.
Just buy the phone for what it does today. If you’re that worried about updates then get a Pixel or iPhone.
Hey, thanks for the great advice.
Funny enough, that's exactly what I did.
I didn't catch if this one is totally unlocked? (compatible with Verizon)
It is.
3 gigs ram/32 gigs mem for USA?? 4 gigs ram 64 gigs mem for Asia?? I was looking forward to buying this phone, upgrading from the Moto G5 Plus w/ 4 gigs ram 64 gigs mem..... Not anymore, it would almost be like downgrading. The only thing I would get extra is a glass back and dual lenses!! Not enough!!
Much better processor though.
Unless someone puts them side-by-side people can't tell much of a difference. They're both extremely fast. But not worth $150 more
@md2572, you're absolutely right. They screwed the pooch on this one in the US with the G5 Plus sitting there for less money, with more RAM & DOUBLE the storage. Very stupid on the part of Lenovorola.
Wow. That's all we get? Smh
Well I know what phone I’m getting now. Sounds like a nice upgrade from my iPhone SE.
All Prime Exclusive phones on Amazon are also available without ads. I’m pretty sure the Moto X4 will be the same.
There are no Amazon exclusive phones without the ads. When was the last time you been on that website??
He means that the same phones are available without the Amazon customizations.. At a higher price.