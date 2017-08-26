The Motorola Moto X4 has passed through the FCC for certification.

The release of the Motorola Moto X4 is getting closer and closer, as the device has passed through the FCC for certification and compliance testing. Phones typically pass through the FCC a month or two before hitting store shelves, which lines up with rumors than the device will launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

9to5Google reports the specifications that are confirmed in the FCC listing. The U.S. version of the Moto X4 will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p AMOLED display, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front facing camera, 64GB of internal storage plus a microSD card for expansion, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery and USB-C for charging. And most importantly, the phone will include a 3.5mm headphone jack. There were earlier rumors that the device would include the more powerful Snapdragon 660 and a larger battery, but it seems this will not be the case. The phone will launch with Android 7.1.1 with Motorola's minimal customizations on top.

The files on the FCC webpage are not currently able to be opened, so we do not know which antenna bands the phone will offer. One document relates to testing for LTE Band 26, which is used by Sprint as part of the carrier's tri-band network aggregation. The Moto X4 is rumored to be the first non-Google phone that will officially work with Project Fi. This would be important for Project Fi users that were using the low-cost Nexus 5X that can't or don't want to shell out a large amount of money for a Pixel phone.

Are you interested in the Moto X4? Let us know down below!