Motorola's handling software updates, but you do get Amazon Alexa.
Motorola has a tendency to release multiple versions of the same phone, and that theme is definitely present with the Moto X4. The Android One version of the device has been available through Project Fi since September, pre-orders for the Prime Exclusive variant started earlier this month, and now you can purchase the regular version from your favorite retailer.
Although the look and feel of the software between the regular Moto X4 and Android One flavor are very similar in a lot of ways, there are a couple of big differences. Software updates on the non-Android One Moto X4 will likely be slower than its Project Fi cousin, and unlike the Android One option, the regular model comes equipped with Amazon Alexa.
Aside from those two differences, everything else is the same here. You've still got a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, dual 12MP rear-cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, IP68 dust/water resistance, and plenty more.
In his full review of the Moto X4, Andrew said, "But even if you have to go with the regular unlocked version from Motorola, you're going to be happy with the Moto X4. This is a mid-range Android phone done right."
The Moto X4 will set you back $399, and you can check it out from the link below.
Reader comments
If it was the 4 gig ram/64 gig mem variant, It would be a good buy. But the Moto G5S Plus with that same combination is the better buy at $349.
Even better is the regular Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM/64GB storage at $300.
Agreed, the G5+ is better than the G5S+ at least in the camera department.
How?
It depends on what features are important to an individual. If NFC and IP68 is important, then the Moto X4 is the better buy. These phones don't compare feature for feature. I would argue that you'll never notice the difference between the 3 gig and 4 gigs of RAM and, since the X4 has adoptable storage, the 32 gigs isn't really a deal breaker either. Additionally, this phone can stream to four Bluetooth devices at the same time.
This doesn’t seem like a good deal considering the Zenfone 4 is $400 with slightly better specs (more RAM and storage) and faster dual cameras. Or you could go cheaper and get a Moto G5 Plus for $300, or G5S Plus for $350.
The only thing the g5 and g5s do not have nfc so if you use mobile payments they do not support it
Yeah I know that. The Moto G5 would be perfect if it had NFC in the US. But sadly it doesn’t so I have to get something slightly more expensive.
The max I’d spend on a phone is $400, so I’m torn between the Moto X4 or Zenfone 4.
Hopefully the camera doesn't suck as bad as the G5S+. Heck Motorola needs to really look into their image processing algorithms. The G5+ camera processes images better than the G5S+. I did play with the bluish X4 at Best Buy and it was shiny...like shinier than the Honor 8.
I played around with the Zenfone 4 Max (the low end model with huge battery) at Best Buy a few weeks ago and it’s surprisingly very speedy given the specs it has. The camera app was quick too.
But I agree about the Moto G5 Plus phones. The camera apps had significant shutter lag, even when doing burst mode. Surprising considering the lower end Zenfone 4 Max has a faster camera with a weaker chipset.
Did simultaneous multi-device Bluetooth streaming make it to the production model or did that get axed?
Tempow. I have been wanting to know the same thing.
Yes, it's there.
Thanks
For $100 more you get the essential phone this is not a good deal....
Essential Phone is a flop. At least Moto and Zenfone are from trusted companies with years of experience.
I know it had a rough release but everywhere I read about how much better the performance and camera are and with the price cut it's looking like a serious contender in that price range.
Not to mention the software support (especially security updates) are already far ahead of almost every other manufacturer. Of course we don't know for sure how long that's going to last but so far so good
No expandable storage and no headphone jack.
With 128GB storage on the Essential phone, this should be more than enough for most. If you have large amounts of media on your device, you could run into trouble. But that would be such a small % of cell phone owners. The headphone jack argument is just the new "no physical keyboard" argument we had 7 years ago. In a year or two everyone will adapt, and it will be onto the next "crisis".
With Amazon selling their version of the LG G6 for $399, I'd much rather have that than this phone. Also, for only $100 more you can get the Essential phone, which is a great phone at that price.