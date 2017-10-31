Motorola's handling software updates, but you do get Amazon Alexa.

Motorola has a tendency to release multiple versions of the same phone, and that theme is definitely present with the Moto X4. The Android One version of the device has been available through Project Fi since September, pre-orders for the Prime Exclusive variant started earlier this month, and now you can purchase the regular version from your favorite retailer.

Although the look and feel of the software between the regular Moto X4 and Android One flavor are very similar in a lot of ways, there are a couple of big differences. Software updates on the non-Android One Moto X4 will likely be slower than its Project Fi cousin, and unlike the Android One option, the regular model comes equipped with Amazon Alexa.

Aside from those two differences, everything else is the same here. You've still got a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, dual 12MP rear-cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, IP68 dust/water resistance, and plenty more.

In his full review of the Moto X4, Andrew said, "But even if you have to go with the regular unlocked version from Motorola, you're going to be happy with the Moto X4. This is a mid-range Android phone done right."

The Moto X4 will set you back $399, and you can check it out from the link below.

See at B&H