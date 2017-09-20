A couple of big milestones for Google today.
Google is making two big jumps today, expanding its Android One program to the U.S. and also releasing the first non-Nexus or Pixel device on its self-operated Project Fi phone service. Both firsts come from a single device, the new Moto X4, which in this case gets the special naming convention of the "Android One Moto X4."
The designation is an important one, though, because the Android One Moto X4 has a different software setup than the standard Moto X4 announced back at IFA 2017. Motorola's generally loved customizations are gone, replaced by Google's slick an consistent Android One platform we've seen on many low-end devices and most recently in the nicer Xiaomi Mi A1. That means you get a Google-sanctioned, Pixel-like software experience with perks like guaranteed security updates — and Google says it will get Android Oreo before the end of the year.
The Android One Moto X4, priced at $399, will be a great addition to the lineup on Project Fi that has spent the last year only offering high-priced Google Pixels after the low-cost Nexus 5X dropped off of its store. With the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL rumored at high prices once again, it's necessary that Google offers a lower-priced phone for its network — particularly for those looking to start multi-line plans.
At the same time, this level of mid-range phone is far more likely to do well in the U.S. when compared to the much cheaper Android One devices offered elsewhere in the world. The Moto X4 has very capable specs, solid hardware, a good screen and a dual camera setup that looks intriguing for the price. People won't necessarily be buying it as something they settled for, instead seeing it as a really good value — especially when paired with the often-inexpensive Project Fi service.
You'll be able to pre-order an Android One Moto X4 on Project Fi starting today (we will update this article once the listing goes live), in either black or blue, and to sweeten the deal Google is also offering a new trade-in program for Nexus users that could save them up to $165 — plus an additional $50 in service credits if you buy before October 5.
Press release:
Project Fi welcomes Android One, with the moto x4
With Project Fi, we set out to make your wireless experience fast, easy and fair—with access to three national 4G LTE networks, and international roaming at no extra cost. But many of you have asked us for more options for high quality, affordable devices that work with Project Fi. We've heard you and we're excited to launch our newest phone for Project Fi: The Android One moto x4.
We took some important steps with Android One earlier this month by expanding the program to bring fresh, secure software experience designed by Google to more high-quality devices no matter the price point. The launch of Android One moto x4 on Project Fi is the next step in our commitment to work with more partners and expand Android One to new places.
Packed with a pure Android experience, advanced hardware and great network connectivity, here's a closer look at what you'll get with the new Android One moto x4:
A software experience designed by Google
Like all Android One phones, Android One moto x4 runs a pure Android experience, with a clean software design and a carefully curated set of preinstalled apps to give you just what you need. For example, it comes optimized for the Google Assistant to help you get more done, and offers high-quality video calling with Google Duo. You'll also get access to the latest updates from Android, such as Android Oreo before the end of the year. Android One moto x4 will also be among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P.
Powerful cameras and unlimited high-quality photo storage
The Android One moto x4 comes with three cameras. A 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera system lets you capture wide-angle photos and detailed portraits. The front-facing camera comes packed with 16MP and an adaptive low light mode. And with free high quality storage from Google Photos, you never have to worry about running out of space.
All day battery and ultra-fast charging
Power through the day and enjoy your favorite Android software features like battery saver. When you need to recharge, TurboPower™ charging makes it ultra fast: You can get up to six hours of power in just 15 minutes.
Top of the line security
The Android One moto x4 will receive timely security updates and built-in malware protection from Google Play Protect, working around the clock to keep your device, data and apps safe.
The Android One moto x4 is priced at $399, comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue, and is available only in the U.S. on Project Fi's network for pre-order on the Project Fi website starting today. If you've got an older Nexus phone and want to trade it in for a new device, we're making it easier than ever with our new trade-in program. We'll give you up to $165 for select Nexus devices, and if you start your trade-in by October 5, you'll earn an extra $50 Fi credit.
Reader comments
I wonder if this means that it won't be sold as a regular Moto X4 in the US by Motorola.
It has to be because Moto’s website shows an unlocked version with Alexa.
Can you buy the android one moto x4 and use it on other networks or does Google intend them to only be used with fi?
Was wondering the same. My MIL is using my old OnePlus One on Cricket. If this can be used on Cricket/AT&T I’ll grab one for her.
It's not like the regular moto x4 has bad software. Moto keeps it stock and usually adds useful features. It's just they have bad history with updates
Looks like it's project fi only. "The Android One moto x4 is priced at $399, comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue, and is available only in the U.S. on Project Fi’s network for pre-order on the Project Fi website starting today."
I expect it to work the same way as Nexuses and Pixels sold by Fi. That means it's unlocked and would work on other GSM/LTE networks just fine, but you have to be a Project Fi customer to buy the phone in the first place. AKA if you have a friend who uses Fi and can buy it, you can then take it elsewhere.
But that's kind of a hassle, really. And it means that your warranty coverage is all handled through Project Fi — so if you need to replace or repair your phone, it'd have to go through your friend with the Fi account.
Now Google, if you can reduce data price per GB. it is just too much compared to others.
Fi is NOT for high data users by design.
Fi is priced reasonably and has many benefits for a whole lot of people — it's decidedly not for high data users.
This is good news....I love Fi and was worried Google wouldn't keep it around....the trade in is nice too.... hopefully this continues for all Fi devices
It would definitely be nice if the trade-in was made available for those Day 1 Pixel 2 orders.
Lol, Google carrier locking phones now. Nice.
Who said this was carrier locked? Every Nexus and Pixel sold through Fi has been unlocked up to this point.
Super excited about this . This will be my next phone 👌🏽
What about the unlocked standard version? Is that still coming? Or how about bringing it to other carriers too?