Although they may not be the most practical solution at times, Motorola's Moto Mod system is undeniably fun. The accessory line has seen a lot of growth since it was first introduced in 2016, and the latest entry in it is a speaker mod from Motorola itself.

The Moto Stereo Speaker is officially the fourth speaker mod to be released, and it also happens to be the cheapest with a price of just $59.99. JBL's SoundBoost and SoundBoost 2 carry an MSRP of $79.99 each, and the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa retails for $149.99.

Despite the lower price, Motorola's speaker solution doesn't appear to be cutting any corners. There are two 28mm stereo speakers packed inside the mod and you can easily prop it up using the built-in kickstand on the back. No charging is required as it uses power from the Moto Z phone it's connected to, and it's available in black, blue, and red colors.

You can buy the Moto Stereo Speaker from Motorola's website right now for $59.99 upfront or on monthly payments that start at just $10/month.

