Android 8.0 to be released this month; Moto X Pure Edition to get 7.0 "soon"
As Google gears up for the imminent Android 8.0 release, Motorola has released the Android 7.0 kernel source for the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition, also known as the Moto X Style elsewhere in the world (via Android Police). The Nougat update was originally promised for the device in April of this year, some eight months after Android 7.0 was made available to manufacturers. As time went on, Moto prioritized more recent releases. This is understandable, but doesn't alleviate the fact that the company's 2015 flagship device is a full year behind on software updates, especially considering how close its software is to "stock" Android.
The kernel source will be a boon for the custom ROM community, though. With this, ROM developers will have an easier time building software for the device, so that advanced users can get Nougat onto the device. It's no substitute for a full update, but it's something.
When reached for comment, Motorola said the Nougat update is in the testing phase and should be released 'soon', but did not give a specific timeframe.
Anecdotally, I purchased a 2015 Moto X Pure Edition when it was released, but sold it a few months later out of fear it would not get updates. I'm sad to say my fears were realized.
Reader comments
Still waiting for Nougat on my Moto X Force in the UK.
I wouldn't hold your breath if I were you.
Interesting. I've had Android 7.1.2 on my 2014 Moto X Pure since May through Lineage OS. Is this article saying that there are no custom ROMs currently for the 2015 edition? That would be strange if true.
It's not that they aren't available, but without the kernel source, the custom ROM developer has to do a lot of guess work. This makes development easier.
Not related, but I knew that your name looked familiar on the article! Congrats to you!
Thank you :)
Holy smokes, I’ll pull mine out of it’s desk drawer home and charge it up when/if this actually comes to pass.
Thanks Tom, for giving a voice to the frustrations of so many. I've moved on and I've gotten an LG G6. I used to recommend Moto to people and since my friends and family tend to listen to me in terms of tech, quite a few of them started sporting Moto Xs and Gs over the past couple of years. I'm making sure they don't upgrade to another Lenovo Moto when their time to upgrade comes along
The hype was so real with this phone. What a joke it turned out to be. So glad I went with the note 5 instead.
I loved it when I got it, but yeah. Not sad that I sold it and bought a Nexus 6P around Christmas of 2015.
I sold mine after a few months for lack of updates. No excuse for the lack of support the phone has received.
Same story for the Moto X Play which is still waiting for Nougat... pathetic.