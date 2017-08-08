Android 8.0 to be released this month; Moto X Pure Edition to get 7.0 "soon"

As Google gears up for the imminent Android 8.0 release, Motorola has released the Android 7.0 kernel source for the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition, also known as the Moto X Style elsewhere in the world (via Android Police). The Nougat update was originally promised for the device in April of this year, some eight months after Android 7.0 was made available to manufacturers. As time went on, Moto prioritized more recent releases. This is understandable, but doesn't alleviate the fact that the company's 2015 flagship device is a full year behind on software updates, especially considering how close its software is to "stock" Android.

The kernel source will be a boon for the custom ROM community, though. With this, ROM developers will have an easier time building software for the device, so that advanced users can get Nougat onto the device. It's no substitute for a full update, but it's something.

When reached for comment, Motorola said the Nougat update is in the testing phase and should be released 'soon', but did not give a specific timeframe.

Anecdotally, I purchased a 2015 Moto X Pure Edition when it was released, but sold it a few months later out of fear it would not get updates. I'm sad to say my fears were realized.