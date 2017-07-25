Want to give your Moto Z an ego boost? Tack on one of these magnetic modular backs.
Motorola's Moto Z series phones are all modular, and can take advantage of Motorola's proprietary Moto Mods. You can buy them separately online or through your carrier. Once you snap them on, the phone knows how to utilize them from there.
Which phones are compatible with Moto Mods?
As of writing, there are five phones compatible with Moto Mods:
Complete list of Moto Mods
JBL SoundBoost
The music is better when you're dancing to it with your friends. Bring your Spotify playlists to life with the JBL SoundBoost speaker ($79.99), which snaps on to the Moto Z and has a built-in kickstand. The mod is comprised of two 27mm speakers with 6W of power each. You can use the speaker to broadcast conference calls and make sure everyone in the room can hear what's being said back at headquarters. There's also an extra 1000 mAh of battery packed in there.
Moto Insta-Share Projector
YouTube is fun for everyone, but not when you have to huddle over a small screen to see what's going on. Snap on Motorola's Insta-Share projector ($299.99), which projects what's on your Moto Z's screen onto the wall of your choice. You can project up to 70 inches and adjust the device as you like with the included stand. The projector also adds on an extra 1100 mAh of battery.
Hasselblad True Zoom Camera
Get up the ten times the optical zoom with the Motorola-commission Hasselblad True Zoom Camera ($299.99). This Moto Mod turns your regular old smartphone into a bonafide point-and-shoot of sorts. It features optical zoom, xenon flash, and physical buttons for zooming' and shootin'. And if you use the Moto Z's RAW shooting format, you can do all the editing and tweaking you need to do to make it look professional in a desktop app.
Mophie Juice Pack
The battery will eventually peter out on your Motorola smartphone. Avoid living life without smartphone juice by packing something like the Mophie Juice Pack ($79.99). This snap-on module provides an extra 3150 mAh of battery and can be easily recharged when you charge up a Moto Z device.
Kate Spade New York Power Pack
Kate Spade New York Power Pack ($79.99) hails the brand's simplistic, modernist color palette while boosting the Moto Z series' battery capacity by an extra 2220 mAh. Like the Mophie Juice Power Pack, this easily charges alongside the Moto Z when it's plugged in for the night.
There is also a polka-dotted variant at Verizon.
Incipio Offgrid Power Pack
One more power pack! This one is from Incipio and, like the Mophie Juice Pack, it's a simplistic battery back you can tack on to the Moto Z for an extra boost of battery power. The Incipio Offgrid Power Pack ($79.99) features an additional 2220 mAh of battery. It also supports both Qi and PMA wireless charging, which will come in handy from time to time where wireless chargers might be available —this one compatible with the charging pads offered at Starbucks! It comes in both white and black.
TUMI Wireless Charging Power Pack
We were clearly joking. Here's one more power pack and it's from trusted luggage brand, TUMI. The TUMI Wireless Charging Power Pack ($79.99) is outfitted in a cool black and adds an extra 2220mAh of battery to Moto Z devices. It also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can set it down to charge both the phone and the power pack at the same time. The TUMI Wireless Charging Power Pack will also charge with the phone when plugged in.
Incipio Vehicle Dock
This phone mount doesn't just cradle the Moto Z, it latches on to it. Once you snap in the smartphone, the dock will fire up Android Auto so that you can have immediate access to your contact, music, and maps without being distracted from the road. The Incipio Vehicle Dock ($64.99) also offers 15-watt fast charging in your car.
JBL SoundBoost 2
A sequel to 2016's SoundBoost, this Moto Mod is a speaker that attaches to the back of a Moto Z series phone, but this one is cooler: it comes in an assortment of colors, including bright blue or red, and is more rounded than the original, making it easier to hold. With two 3-watt speakers, the SoundBoost 2 ($79.99) sounds just as good (but no better) than the original, and the 1000mAh battery lets it play for 10 hours without needing to be topped up. This one is also splashproof, just like the Moto Z phones themselves.
Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging
Style Shells — the multitidunious covers that magentically attach to the back of the Moto Z series — aren't really Mods, since they don't really add functionality, except for this one: the Style Shell with Wireless Charging ($39.00) does exactly what it describes. Adding a tiny 3.25mm of thickness to a compatible phone, the back adds Qi and PMA wireless charging. Available in two colors: textured black, and colorful flowers.
Moto TurboPower Pack
Motorola's fast charging technology is branded TurboPower, so it makes sense that its most powerful and expansive battery Mod would be named after it. The Moto TurboPower Pack contains a massive 3490mAh cell that charges a Moto Z series phone at 15W for incredibly fast recharge speeds. While it adds a girthy 6.58mm to the phone it's connected to, it's not meant to be kept on all day; instead, it's a top-up, bringing a phone from 0% to 50% in 20 minutes or so.
Available summer 2017.
Moto Gamepad
This is so cool. Motorola's Gamepad Mod lets a Moto Z series phone fit inside the comfortable confines of a game controller, adding dual control sticks, a d-pad and four buttons, along with shoulder buttons, for an incredible gaming experience. There's also a 1035mAh battery to power the Gamepad for eight hours.
Available summer 2017.
Moto 360 Camera
The newest Moto Mod is a 360-degree camera ($299.99) that attaches to the back of any Moto Z device and offers dual 13MP sensors and 4K video capture. There's also 3D audio support using microphones from the phone and camera itself, and by attaching directly to the phone there's no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to struggle with when transferring photos over; they're all on the device or microSD card itself, and can be edited on the phone and uploaded to Google Photos.
Available August 10.
Update, July 25: This list has been updated with the latest Moto Mods added in 2017.
Moto mods are nice and all but very expensive, too.
Got the JBL mod and some style shells
I wonder if they'll keep Moto mods on their next phones because these seem amazing!
Motorola have said that the Moto Z phones released over the next couple of years will also be compatible with Motomods.
They have promised compatibility for the next three years (originally 2 at launch).
Why are these seen as so innovative? You can get a case for many phones to add the same exact functionality. Especially if you use an iPhone.
I guess it's because of how they work.
Just snap on and it's being used.
Oh right, all those projector cases for iPhones that you can find anywhere....Not. sure battery packs aren't innovative, but being able to snap off and on so many different attachments is far more innovative than a simple case with a battery.
Then what's this? Same price as the Moto Mod too.
Projector case: https://www.iphone7fanclub.com/2017/01/daeon-portable-iphone-7-projector...
Please name one Moto Mod that you can't achieve the same functionality of on an iPhone with an accessory.
Functionality? Sure, it offers the same, and even adds an HDMI port and headphone jack, which the Moto Z's projector mod doesn't. The overall user experience, though, seems unwieldy at best. With the projector mod, you just slap it on the back of the phone and bam, there you go. With the case you linked, you have to open the case, slide your phone into it (and, because it's not magnetic, it has to grip around all sides of the phone, noticeably increasing the phone's footprint), and then you have to plug a clunky little cable from the case into your phone. That's hilariously janky, especially considering how Apple and its fans always crow about the iPhone's supposedly superior user experience.
Do you think you can print an "ID-10-t" form from one of the mods?
Check out these AutoMod apps for automating your phone when a mod is attached and detached! I use the the projector AutoMod to setup the volume I want, screen rotation, brightness, and turn Bluetooth on for playing games with my Bluetooth controller. It's stuff I found myself changing every time I used the mod anyways. Now my phone does it on its own!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gmail.dumbsmartapps.au...
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gmail.dumbsmartapps.au...
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gmail.dumbsmartapps.au...
The mod i would really like on my Moto Z Play, es getting Android 7.0 by this time.... (not forcing it by TWRP or custom ROM) just the OTA.
The Force and regular Z already have it. Play was the last one released and will get it soon.
Those are appealing, but ultimately, only the speaker mod and Mophie Juice Pack are appealing enough for me to get them.
It's not that the others are bad, but for my usage pattern, those 2 are the ones that seem suitable for me.
Also, the Incipio offGRID, kate spade and TUMI battery mods are exactly the same, just with a different exterior design and higher MSRP.
That's not completely true. The Tumi one has a USB-C so it can be charged independently. Also the more expensive Incipio one has wireless charging. The Kate Spade one is basically the same as the cheaper Incipio one though.
Really? That's interesting
Powerful DAC amp mod would be nice.
Qwerty keyboard mod maybe, too.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/physical-keyboard-mod-for-moto-z#/
Here is a keyboard mod that recently started on indiegogo. Opening the keyboard to use the camera seems to be a shortcoming.
I have the Z Play and added a battery mod. Now I need to charge the device occasionally😉.
Someone is developing a DAC/Amp mod
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/simply-great-audio#/
I was skeptical at first but I Love the mods.
Looking forward to seeing more mods
I live in Vancouver BC and just got my Motor Z play about 3 months ago and other than online, I can't find mods for this phone. I can get charge cords, that's it. Any suggestions please?
Hey shark, mods last a long time, any other questions?
If anybody has any questions, don't think visit these campaign. always getting upgrades 😊 https://twitter.com/mobileheatsync or https://igg.me/at/recorder
I own the speaker and the Incipio battery pack, but only because it got bundled with my phone. I would spend $80 on the speaker, but after using the battery pack, it's definitely worth it