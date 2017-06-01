Game better, charge better and listen better with new Moto Mods coming soon for the Moto Z lineup.

Back at Mobile World Congress, Motorola announced a number of interesting Mods for its Moto Z line, and we now know how much they'll be and when they'll be available.

If you're not familiar, Moto Mods are Motorola's take on augmenting smartphone features by magnetically attaching accessories through very strong magnets to a high-speed data port on the back of the phone. Exclusive to the Moto Z series, the accessories run the gamut from simple batteries to a Hasselblad-branded camera and portable pico projector.

Now, there are three new ones coming in July, with a fourth, the much-anticipated GamePad accessory, arriving later in the summer. And remember, these aren't exclusive to the new Moto Z2 Play — they're backwards-compatible to the rest of the Moto Z line as well.

The ultimate list of Moto Mods

JBL SoundBoost 2

Not sure that this one needed a sequel, but JBL's second SoundBoost speaker Mod is rounder and considerably more portable than the first, with the same excellent bassy sound and 10-hour battery life.

It now comes in black, red, and blue variants, with a reinforced metal kickstand that props it up when listening on the go. It's also splashproof, which is nice that, along with the Moto Z line's water resistant nano-coating, it can stand up to being by the pool or caught in the rain.

Coming in July for $79.99.

Moto TurboPower Pack

Love this one. A 3490mAh battery that's barely thicker than all of Motorola's previous battery Mods, the TurboPower pack charges using Moto's fast charge spec — up to 15 watts — which should bring any of the Moto Z products up to very, very quickly. It's also easily rechargeable using USB-C independent from the phone, which is a bonus.

Coming in July for $79.99.

Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging

This one is fairly simple: it's a regular textured Style Shell that, for $39.99, adds both Qi and PMA wireless charging to your Moto Z. Looks pretty good but adds too much thickness to keep it permanently attached to the back of my Moto Z or Z2 Play. Maybe just leave it next to the bed and swap it in every night.

Coming in July for $39.99.

Moto GamePad

I got to try an early prototype of this one, and it's really neat. There are two analog sticks and nice, clicky buttons, and while Motorola won't currently comment on whether it is working with developers to optimize specific games for the GamePad, all games with built-in controller support will work out of the box.

We don't have a specific shipping date other than late summer, but we know that it's coming soon for $79.99.

