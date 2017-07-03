If you're looking for the most-fun phones around right now – and let's face it, smartphone hardware could stand a little fun injection – you needn't look any further than Motorola. It was just one short year ago that the company kicked off the Moto Z line of smartphones, along with its special Moto Mods: the slap-on magnetic modules that gave them their special talents.
Our own Daniel Bader already covered how well the newest Motorola lives up to its legacy in his Moto Z2 Play Review, and I'll follow that up with my own take shortly. For now, though, I want to talk about the first official 2017 Moto Mods: the new Style Shell, JBL SoundBoost 2, and TurboPower battery pack. While they may not pack the fun factor of a Hasselblad camera or a slap-on physical keyboard, they're still impressive (and for now, unique) examples of modular phone accessories done right. Jump in to the MrMobile Moto Mods 2017 review, and stay tuned for much more coming later in the year!
Moto Z Mods for the win!
It's not a surprise some of these aren't too successful... I use a 2-way radio everyday and see pretty much zero value in integrating it into my phone. It gives it shorter battery life, makes it less durable and if it does get destroyed, more expensive to replace. The only real advantage I can see is a reduction in bulk... And does it really do that?
Keyboard is cool, but still quite niche.
Exactly. As interesting and well implemented as Moto mods are, Mr Fisher nails it when he highlights the lack of real world practicality of them: Want extra battery? Buy a portable battery pack that works with all devices. Want more speaker power? Buy a Bluetooth speaker that works with all devices.
It's a shame because they're cool but it's hard to justify the price.