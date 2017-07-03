If you're looking for the most-fun phones around right now – and let's face it, smartphone hardware could stand a little fun injection – you needn't look any further than Motorola. It was just one short year ago that the company kicked off the Moto Z line of smartphones, along with its special Moto Mods: the slap-on magnetic modules that gave them their special talents.

Our own Daniel Bader already covered how well the newest Motorola lives up to its legacy in his Moto Z2 Play Review, and I'll follow that up with my own take shortly. For now, though, I want to talk about the first official 2017 Moto Mods: the new Style Shell, JBL SoundBoost 2, and TurboPower battery pack. While they may not pack the fun factor of a Hasselblad camera or a slap-on physical keyboard, they're still impressive (and for now, unique) examples of modular phone accessories done right. Jump in to the MrMobile Moto Mods 2017 review, and stay tuned for much more coming later in the year!

