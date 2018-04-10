Motorola's G line of phones has always been about offering the most bang for your buck, and the company looks like it will continue that trend with the Moto G6. According to recent leaks, there will be three mid-range phones this year: the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play. This is everything you need to know about the Moto G6 series! The design

If the leaks are to be believed, the G6 series is going to look an awful like 2017's Moto X4. It appears to have the same all glass design, with the same knurled trim around the dual rear cameras. The fingerprint sensor is still on the front on the standard G6, but moves to the middle-back on what we believe is the G6 Plus. The volume and power buttons are grouped together on the right side of the phone, and… that's really all we know for now. There's a chance Moto will move the devices to charge with USB-C, but we have no way of knowing that just yet. We're also not sure if Moto is keeping or eliminating the headphone jack on these devices. More: New leak shows off the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play in all their glory Specifications

Three different models means three different levels of performance, and three different price points to best match your budget. We don't know every detail just yet, but this looks like an almost-complete picture of the G6 series' specifications. As always, take these specs with a grain of salt until the phones are officially announced:

Category Moto G6 Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Play Operating System Android 8.0 Display 5.7-inch, FHD+ resolution

18:9 aspect ratio 5.93-inch, FHD+ resolution

18:9 aspect ratio 5.7-inch, HD+ resolution

18:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Camera 12MP + 5MP rear combo

unspecified front camera 12MP + 5MP rear combo

unspecified front camera 12MP rear camera

unspecified front camera RAM "up to" 4GB "up to" 6GB "up to" 3GB Storage 64 GB

microSD expansion (assumed) 64GB

microSD expansion (assumed) 32GB

microSD expansion (assumed) Battery 3000mAh

Non-removable

TurboPower fast charging 3200mAh

Non-removable

TurboPower fast charging 4000 mAh

Non-removable

TurboPower fast charging Colors Black

