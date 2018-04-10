Motorola's G line of phones has always been about offering the most bang for your buck, and the company looks like it will continue that trend with the Moto G6. According to recent leaks, there will be three mid-range phones this year: the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play.
This is everything you need to know about the Moto G6 series!
The design
If the leaks are to be believed, the G6 series is going to look an awful like 2017's Moto X4. It appears to have the same all glass design, with the same knurled trim around the dual rear cameras. The fingerprint sensor is still on the front on the standard G6, but moves to the middle-back on what we believe is the G6 Plus. The volume and power buttons are grouped together on the right side of the phone, and… that's really all we know for now. There's a chance Moto will move the devices to charge with USB-C, but we have no way of knowing that just yet. We're also not sure if Moto is keeping or eliminating the headphone jack on these devices.
More: New leak shows off the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play in all their glory
Specifications
Three different models means three different levels of performance, and three different price points to best match your budget. We don't know every detail just yet, but this looks like an almost-complete picture of the G6 series' specifications. As always, take these specs with a grain of salt until the phones are officially announced:
|Category
|Moto G6
|Moto G6 Plus
|Moto G6 Play
|Operating System
|Android 8.0
|Display
|5.7-inch, FHD+ resolution
18:9 aspect ratio
|5.93-inch, FHD+ resolution
18:9 aspect ratio
|5.7-inch, HD+ resolution
18:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Camera
|12MP + 5MP rear combo
unspecified front camera
|12MP + 5MP rear combo
unspecified front camera
|12MP rear camera
unspecified front camera
|RAM
|"up to" 4GB
|"up to" 6GB
|"up to" 3GB
|Storage
|64 GB
microSD expansion (assumed)
|64GB
microSD expansion (assumed)
|32GB
microSD expansion (assumed)
|Battery
|3000mAh
Non-removable
TurboPower fast charging
|3200mAh
Non-removable
TurboPower fast charging
|4000 mAh
Non-removable
TurboPower fast charging
|Colors
|Black
Announcement and availability
This one's easy: Motorola has sent out press invitations for an event in São Paulo, Brazil on April 19. South America is one of the biggest markets for the Moto G line, so it makes perfect sense to announce the latest devices in Brazil.
We haven't heard about potential prices yet, but we can look at last year's phones for a rough estimate. The G5 and G5 Plus sold for €199 (roughly $245) and $279 respectively. With the G6 Play taking over the bottom tier of the G line, we're not sure if that means the standard G6 will become more expensive than the standard G5. Still, expect the phone to land in the $200-$300 range, depending on region and specs. We're not sure when the phones will go on sale in each region, but Motorola usually has a quick turn-around between announcement and release.
More: Moto G6 devices to be announced on April 19
Stay tuned for more!
April 19 is rapidly approaching, and we'll have a hands-on look at the new Moto G phones. Stay tuned to Android Central for more!