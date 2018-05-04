Moto G6 vs. Moto G5 Plus Should you upgrade?

There are two constants in the world of technology: that phones will get faster and cheaper year over year, and that Motorola will find a way to confuse and vex its customer base. Such is the reality of this year's crop of Moto G phones that debuted in mid-April and will be available, depending on the market, in the coming days or weeks. (Some of the models are already available in Brazil and will be sold in Mexico and India shortly.) So here we are, with many Moto G customers figuring whether they should upgrade to the top-of-the-line Moto G6 in the coming days and weeks. For some parts of the world, that phone will be the Moto G6 Plus — we already have an overview for you if that's the case — but for those in the U.S., the upgrade path is a bit murkier. That's because the Moto G6, not the G6 Plus, is the upgrade path, and while it's definitely an upgrade, there are some compromises to the proposition. Let's take a look. Moto G6 vs. Moto G5 Plus What's new?

When you compare the Moto G5 Plus to the Moto G6, the newer model looks like a considerable upgrade. While the 2017 G flagship isn't bad-looking, it's rather staid compared to the shiny glass finish, replete with curved back, of the taller, more mature-looking Moto G6. While both phones have front-facing fingerprint sensors, the newer phone's is smaller and wider, a symptom of the diminutive bezels above and below the new 2:1 LCD panel. The G6 also sports a second camera to augment the primary sensor — one Motorola promises performs better than that of the Moto G5S Plus. Ugh, that phone. On the inside, the Snapdragon 450 isn't an improvement over the Moto G5 Plus's Snapdragon 625, but it's not an out-and-out regression, either. They're basically the same chip, with Qualcomm bringing its expertise down to a lower price point with the 400 series. The Snapdragon 450's clock speeds are a little lower on a per-core basis, but that shouldn't affect overall performance. That you can only get the Moto G6 with an ample 3GB or 4GB of RAM should put it in good stead compared to the Moto G5 Plus's 2GB entry SKU. Moto G6 vs. Moto G5 Plus Specs Category Moto G6 Moto G5 Plus Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.0 Nougat Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD

2160x1080

18:9 aspect ratio 5.2-inch LCD 1920x1080 (424 ppi)

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU Storage 32/64GB 32/64GB (U.S.)

16/32GB (APAC)

32GB (LATAM/EMEA) Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB RAM 3GB / 4GB 2GB (LATAM)

3GB (EMEA)

3/4GB (APAC) Rear Camera 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 | 12MP, f/1.7, 1.4-micron pixels, dual AF pixels Rear Camera - Secondary 5MP RGB (for depth) N/A Video 1080p @ 60fps 4K @ 30 fps Front Camera 8MP

front-facing flash 5MP, f/2.2, 1.4-micron pixels Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC (except U.S.) Battery 3000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

15W TurboPower charger Micro-USB

15W TurboPower charger Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Security Fingerprint sensor (front)

Face unlock Fingerprint sensor NFC No No Dimensions 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 150.2 x 74 x 9.7 mm Weight 167 g 155 g Colors Deep indigo, Black, Blush Lunar gray, fine gold Finally, while the software is still very much a simple affair, the Moto G6 runs Android 8.0, while the Moto G5 Plus is stuck on Android 7.0 Nougat for the foreseeable future. That means, in addition to the plentiful improvements Google brought to the table with Oreo, Motorola's newest Moto features, like contextual Moto Voice that performs local functions in addition to calling out to Google Assistant, make the G6 feel considerably more modern than its 2017 counterpart. Moto G6 vs. Moto G5 Plus Should you upgrade?