Motorola has introduced three new Moto G6 phones for 2018, the G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus. They're all pretty similar, and familiar, but each has its own place in the market. Here's what you need to know.

Category Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Moto G6 Plus
Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD
1440x720
18:9 aspect ratio		 5.7-inch IPS LCD
2160x1080
18:9 aspect ratio		 5.9-inch IPS LCD
2160x1080
18:9 aspect ratio
Processor Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 308 GPU		 Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU		 Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core Kryo
Adreno 508 GPU
Storage 16/32GB 32/64GB 64/128GB
Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB
RAM 2GB / 3GB 3GB / 4GB 4GB / 6GB
Rear Camera - Main 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.7 Dual Autofocus Pixel
Rear Camera - Secondary N/A 5MP RGB (for depth) 5MP RGB (for depth)
Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 60fps 4K @ 30 fps
Front Camera 8MP
front-facing flash		 8MP 8MP (some markets)
16MP with low-light mode (APAC)
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 4000mAh
Non-removable		 3000mAh
Non-removable		 3200mAh
Non-removable
Charging Micro-USB
10W rapid charger		 USB-C
15W TurboPower charger		 USB-C
15W TurboPower charger (included)
Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Fingerprint sensor (front)
Face unlock		 Fingerprint sensor (front)
Face unlock
Dimensions 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 160/161 x 75.5 x 8.0mm
depends on market
Weight 175g 167 g 167-168 g
depends on market
Audio Front speaker Front speaker Front speaker
U.S. Availability Yes Yes No
U.S. Price $199 $249 N/A
Carrier support T-Mobile, AT&T
Verizon, Sprint		 T-Mobile, AT&T
Verizon, Sprint		 GSM carriers
European price TBD TBD €299

