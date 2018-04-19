Motorola has introduced three new Moto G6 phones for 2018, the G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus. They're all pretty similar, and familiar, but each has its own place in the market. Here's what you need to know.

Category Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Moto G6 Plus Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD

1440x720

18:9 aspect ratio 5.7-inch IPS LCD

2160x1080

18:9 aspect ratio 5.9-inch IPS LCD

2160x1080

18:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core

Adreno 308 GPU Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core Kryo

Adreno 508 GPU Storage 16/32GB 32/64GB 64/128GB Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB RAM 2GB / 3GB 3GB / 4GB 4GB / 6GB Rear Camera - Main 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.7 Dual Autofocus Pixel Rear Camera - Secondary N/A 5MP RGB (for depth) 5MP RGB (for depth) Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 60fps 4K @ 30 fps Front Camera 8MP

front-facing flash 8MP 8MP (some markets)

16MP with low-light mode (APAC) Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 4000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable 3200mAh

Non-removable Charging Micro-USB

10W rapid charger USB-C

15W TurboPower charger USB-C

15W TurboPower charger (included) Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Fingerprint sensor (front)

Face unlock Fingerprint sensor (front)

Face unlock Dimensions 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 160/161 x 75.5 x 8.0mm

depends on market Weight 175g 167 g 167-168 g

depends on market Audio Front speaker Front speaker Front speaker U.S. Availability Yes Yes No U.S. Price $199 $249 N/A Carrier support T-Mobile, AT&T

Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T

Verizon, Sprint GSM carriers European price TBD TBD €299

