Motorola has introduced three new Moto G6 phones for 2018, the G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus. They're all pretty similar, and familiar, but each has its own place in the market. Here's what you need to know.
|Category
|Moto G6 Play
|Moto G6
|Moto G6 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.7-inch IPS LCD
1440x720
18:9 aspect ratio
|5.7-inch IPS LCD
2160x1080
18:9 aspect ratio
|5.9-inch IPS LCD
2160x1080
18:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 308 GPU
|Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core Kryo
Adreno 508 GPU
|Storage
|16/32GB
|32/64GB
|64/128GB
|Expandable
|microSD card up to 128GB
|microSD card up to 128GB
|microSD card up to 128GB
|RAM
|2GB / 3GB
|3GB / 4GB
|4GB / 6GB
|Rear Camera - Main
|13MP, ƒ/2.0
|12MP, ƒ/1.8
|12MP, ƒ/1.7 Dual Autofocus Pixel
|Rear Camera - Secondary
|N/A
|5MP RGB (for depth)
|5MP RGB (for depth)
|Video
|1080p @ 30 fps
|1080p @ 60fps
|4K @ 30 fps
|Front Camera
|8MP
front-facing flash
|8MP
|8MP (some markets)
16MP with low-light mode (APAC)
|Connectivity
|802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|4000mAh
Non-removable
|3000mAh
Non-removable
|3200mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB
10W rapid charger
|USB-C
15W TurboPower charger
|USB-C
15W TurboPower charger (included)
|Water resistance
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (rear)
|Fingerprint sensor (front)
Face unlock
|Fingerprint sensor (front)
Face unlock
|Dimensions
|154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm
|153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm
|160/161 x 75.5 x 8.0mm
depends on market
|Weight
|175g
|167 g
|167-168 g
depends on market
|Audio
|Front speaker
|Front speaker
|Front speaker
|U.S. Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|U.S. Price
|$199
|$249
|N/A
|Carrier support
|T-Mobile, AT&T
Verizon, Sprint
|T-Mobile, AT&T
Verizon, Sprint
|GSM carriers
|European price
|TBD
|TBD
|€299
