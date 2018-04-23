In case you missed it, Motorola just announced a handful of new low-cost devices for its wildly popular Moto G and Moto E series that finally look as nice as they perform, with rounded glass backings and dual cameras galore! The highest-end of all the phones announced was the Moto G6 Plus, which replaces last year's Moto G5 Plus in Motorola's powerful budget lineup. The G6 Plus isn't going to be available in the U.S. — stateside customers will want to look at the smaller Moto G6 instead — but that doesn't mean it's out of the question for the rest of the world, with the G6 Plus launching in Brazil, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. So how does this new affordable powerhouse stack up to last year's top dog? Specifications Before comparing the value of the Moto G6 Plus's newer features against where the Moto G5 Plus still holds its own, it's good to have an understanding of how the two differ in specs. Category Moto G6 Plus Moto G5 Plus Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.0 Nougat Display 5.9-inch 18:9 IPS LCD display

2160 x 1080, 409PPI pixel density 5.2-inch 16:9 IPS LCD display

1920 x 1080, 424PPI pixel density Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, eight 2.2GHz Cortex A53 cores Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, eight 2.0GHz Cortex A53 cores GPU Adreno 508 Adreno 506 RAM 4GB/6GB 2GB/3GB/4GB Storage 64GB 32GB/64GB Expandable Yes (Micro SD slot) Yes (Micro SD slot) Battery 3200mAh 3000mAh Water resistance p2i water-repellent p2i water-repellent Rear Camera 12MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/1.7, Dual Pixel PDAF, 4K at 30fps 12MP f/1.7, Dual Pixel PDAF, 4K at 30fps Front Camera 8MP f/2.2, 1080p video 5MP f/2.2, 1080p video Connectivity WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB Security Fingerprint sensor (front), face unlock Fingerprint sensor (front) SIM Single or Dual Nano SIM Single or Dual Nano SIM Dimensions 160 x 75.5 x 8.0mm 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm Weight 167g 155g Colors Deep Indigo, Nimbus Lunar Gray, Fine Gold What's new with the Moto G6 Plus?

The Moto G6 Plus brings a lot of new features to the table, including a complete redesign that's more akin to the Moto X4 than other Moto Gs before it. In addition to the rounded glass back, the fingerprint sensor up front has been shrunken down to make room for the G6 Plus's new 18:9 aspect ratio display — that's up from 5.2- to 5.9-inches year over year. The G6 Plus also features dual cameras, which didn't show up on a Moto G until the Moto G5S Plus late last year. The G6 Plus brings a gorgeous curved design to the Moto G lineup, with smarter software and a dual camera module. The differences aren't all on the surface, though. The Moto G6 Plus stays up to date with Android 8.0 Oreo, and starts off with twice the internal storage of last year's G5 Plus. In addition, it houses a larger battery — 3200mAh vs 3000mah, respectively, though that may be negated by the G6 Plus needing to power a larger display. The Moto G6 Plus is also smarter than last year's model. Motorola has outfitted the G6 Plus with new intelligent camera settings, allowing the phone to identify specific objects and even apply fun face filter effects. Moto Voice has gotten smarter as well, combining on-device commands ("turn off Bluetooth," "play Narcos on Netflix," etc.) with Google Assistant as a fallback when necessary. See at Motorola UK Why you might not need to upgrade