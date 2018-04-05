In a post on its official blog last week, Motorola confirmed that its first phones of 2018 would be announced at some point in April. We didn't know an exact date at the time, but according to a press invite that's popped up, that's now changed.

First shared by AndroidPIT, Motorola's sent out press invitations for an event that'll be held in São Paulo, Brazil on April 19. The invitation doesn't call out the Moto G6 series by name, but it seems awfully clear that this is what the company will be announcing.

It's been over a year since the Moto G5 family was released, so the timing's right for its successors to make an appearance. Along with that, the green background for the invitation lines up with the green wallpaper that was present on recently leaked renders for the G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus.

The Moto G6 lineup is shaping up to be as solid as ever, and if it's anything like the G5, it'll offer some of the best bang-for-your-buck in the Android smartphone space.

Are you looking forward to these phones?

