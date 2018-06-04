Motorola unveiled the Moto G6 series back in April, and the Moto G6 and the G6 Play have made their debut in India. There's no mention of whether the Moto G6 Plus will make its way to the country, but it's unlikely as the Moto X4 offers similar specs. For now, it looks like the standard Moto G6 and the G6 Play will carry the Moto G brand this year. That's a huge ask considering just how competitive the budget segment has become in recent months, thanks to devices like the Redmi Note 5 Pro and more recently the ZenFone Max Pro M1, both of which feature the Snapdragon 636 chipset. By contrast, the Moto G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 450, so it doesn't look like the device will be able to compete when it comes to sheer numbers. So let's see what else is on offer with the latest iteration of the Moto G series.

Moto G6 and G6 Play: Specs Category Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD

1440x720 5.7-inch IPS LCD

2160x1080 Processor Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core

Adreno 308 GPU Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU RAM 3GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB 32GB/64GB Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB Rear Camera - Main 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Rear Camera - Secondary N/A 5MP RGB (for depth) Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 60fps Front Camera 8MP

front-facing flash 8MP

front-facing flash Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 4000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging Micro-USB

10W rapid charger USB-C

15W TurboPower charger Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Fingerprint sensor (front)

Face unlock Dimensions 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm Weight 175g 167 g Both phones have 18:9 displays and glass backs

With the Moto G6 series, Motorola lavished the same amount of attention it reserves to its mid-range phones. The Moto G6 and G6 Play feature glass-backed designs that look nearly identical to what we've seen last year on the Moto X4. The glass design certainly makes both devices feel upmarket. Another change for 2018 is the switch to the 18:9 form factor. The Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720) display whereas the Moto G6 has a 5.7-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080) panel. The Moto G6 comes with dual rear cameras

The main differentiator with the Moto G6 is the dual rear cameras at the back, with the secondary sensor enabling portrait mode. The primary camera doesn't have the Dual Pixels feature from last year, and overall image quality is about the same as that of the Moto G5 Plus. Moto G6 review: Finding success in compromise There's a huge 4000mAh battery on the Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 has a 3000mAh battery, but the Moto G6 Play comes with a 4000mAh battery that's easily good for two days' worth of use from a full charge. The larger battery combined with the HD+ panel makes the G6 Play one of the best devices in the budget segment when it comes to battery life. The Moto G6 costs about the same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro