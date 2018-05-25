Motorola India teased the launch of the Moto G6 series earlier this month, and we now have official confirmation. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will make their debut in India on June 4, with the former exclusive to Amazon and the latter set to go on sale exclusively at Flipkart. Right now, there's no information on when the Moto G6 Plus will launch in the country.

Motorola unveiled the Moto G6 series last month in Brazil, and there are several changes from last year's offerings. First up, all three models feature an 18:9 form factor, and they also come with a glass back design that's reminiscent of the Moto X4. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 450. It'll be available with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage, but it's likely we'll see the 4GB/64GB option as the standard model for India.

There's a microSD card slot, a dual 12MP + 5MP camera at the back, 8MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Moto G6 Play, meanwhile, comes with a 5.7-inch 720p panel (1440 x 720), Snapdragon 427, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a massive 4000mAh battery. The large battery allows the Moto G6 Play to stand out, but the rest of the hardware isn't all that enticing when you consider the likes of Xiaomi offer beefier hardware at the same price point.

Both phones come with a nano-coating that makes them resistant to the occasional splash of water, and they're also running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

We'll have to wait until next week to know how much either model will cost in the country, but Motorola has stiff competition in this category. The Nokia 6.1 costs about the same as the Moto G6, and offers better hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 630, and HMD has done a fantastic job when it comes to updates.

It'll be interesting to see how much the Moto G6 will end up retailing for in India, as that will ultimately decide if the device will sell in any meaningful quantities.