Moto G5S Plus introduces a better imaging setup while debuting at the same price point as the G5 Plus.

Following the success of the Moto G5 Plus, Motorola is launching a special edition dubbed the Moto G5S Plus. The highlight of the phone is dual 13MP rear cameras — a standard shooter augmented by a monochrome lens — along with an 8MP front shooter with LED flash. The phone will go up for sale exclusively on Amazon India for ₹15,999, which is ₹1,000 less than the price of the G5 Plus when it debuted earlier this year.

Other specs of the Moto G5S Plus include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, dual SIM card slots, 4G with VoLTE, water-resistant nano coating, and a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

Motorola is also launching a Moto G5S with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with LED flash, and a 3000mAh battery for ₹13,999. On the software front, both phones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

As always, Motorola is incentivizing the launch of the Moto G5S Plus with several offers. Customers picking up the device will be eligible to receive 50GB of Jio data, Kindle promotion worth ₹300, and have the chance to pick up Motorola's sports headphones worth ₹1,599 for just ₹499.

There are no-cost EMI options available as well, and Motorola is throwing in an additional ₹1,000 off if you're exchanging your older Motorola device for the Moto G5S Plus. A caveat here is that the aforementioned deals are only valid for Moto G5S Plus purchases.

Both the Moto G5S and G5S Plus will go on sale later tonight, with the latter exclusively sold online via Amazon India. Motorola will also make the two phones available for purchase at its Moto Hubs retail stores, and the G5S will be sold at large format retailers across the country.

Motorola absolutely nailed it out of the park with the pricing of the Moto G5S Plus — the phone offers double the storage and twice as many cameras at the back as the G5 Plus, and is more affordable. The G5 Plus continues to be one of the best phones in the budget segment five months after its launch, and the G5S Plus will continue that trend for Motorola.

